Minister Josephine Teo Leaves Bishan-Toa Payoh After 14 Years

After serving constituents in the Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC for the past 14 years, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo will be contesting in Jalan Besar GRC for the upcoming elections.

The announcement came on Monday (29 Jun) when she, together with other members of the PAP team, was conducting a walkabout at Beo Crescent Market and Food Centre.

Minister Josephine Teo running along Denise Phua & Heng Chee How

According to The Straits Times, Ms Teo will be running alongside incumbent MPs Denise Phua and Heng Chee How for her 4th General Election.

New PAP candidate Wan Rizal Wan Zakariah will also be part of the team.

Ms Teo and Mr Zakariah will be replacing outgoing MPs Mr Yacoob Ibrahim and Ms Lily Neo.

Will likely face People’s Voice

It is widely speculated that Jalan Besar GRC will be contested by People’s Voice, led by Lim Tean.

The 55-year-old lawyer had previously announced the party’s intention to run at the constituency.

The party was also seen conducting a walkabout and meeting residents just yesterday (28 Jun).

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Google Maps.