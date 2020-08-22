Used Joss Paper Burning Bin Sold On Carousell For $3

If you’re looking for something, chances are, you’ll probably be able to find it on listing platform Carousell.

But what are some of the strangest thing you’ve found on the listing platform?

One of our readers recently found a used incense paper burning bin on Carousell for just $3.

Source

Joss paper burning bin sold for $3 on Carousell

According to the listing, the item was placed on sale roughly a year ago.

As if finding such a huge incense burning container on Carousell wasn’t bizarre enough, someone actually went and bought it.

Source

The seller requested for it to be self-collected, so the buyer might have driven a rather huge vehicle on the day of collection.

Jokes aside, we hope the burning bin was obtained legally.

Other models available too

If you happen to be searching for a joss paper burning bin yourself, there’s plenty more on Carousell.

Though smaller, this model appears newer, and more portable, so you won’t have to drive a truck to bring it home.

Source

If you would much prefer something bigger, you might want to consider this one instead — it’s going to cost more than twice the price though.

Source

However, it looks sturdy and seems to have a slot for you to place your joss paper in.

What other unique items have you found on Carousell?

Though many would not have expected to find joss paper burners on Carousell, the fact that it’s available goes to show that you can just about find anything you want on the listing site.

What other unique items have you found on Carousell? Share them in the comments below.

