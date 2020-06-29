PAP Unveils Jurong GRC Candidates, Including 2 New Faces

On Monday (29 Jun), the PAP unveiled the team it will be fielding to contest Jurong GRC.

Apart from familiar figures like Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, the team also comprised 2 new faces. One of them will serve as a replacement for Ivan Lim, who recently withdrew his candidacy following a slew of criticism.

PAP’s Jurong GRC team comprises 3 incumbent MPs

Speaking at the PAP branch at Bukit Batok East, Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam introduced Xie Yao Quan, PAP’s new candidate who will be replacing Ivan Lim.

The 35-year-old reportedly works as the head of healthcare redesign at Alexandra Hospital and has been involved in many initiatives at the GRC over the past 5 years.

Joining Mr Xie is fellow new candidate 37-year-old Shawn Huang, who was also the subject of some controversial allegations — he has since addressed these claims.

3 incumbent Jurong GRC MPs will join the 2 new candidates:

Tharman Shanmugaratnam

Tan Wu Meng

Rahayu Mahzam

A glaring absence from the team is Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee, who has served in the constituency since 2011.

The PAP has yet to reveal where he will be contesting this election.

The PAP team is expected to go head to head against Red Dot United (RDU), who unveiled its slate of candidates for Jurong GRC last Friday (26 Jun).

Jurong GRC contest heating up

With both PAP and RDU unveiling their slate of candidates, the battle for Jurong GRC is already heating up.

Meanwhile, one question remains — where will Minister Desmond Lee contest in this elections? Guess only time will tell.

