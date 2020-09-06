Bicycle Rental Service GoCycling Opens New Outlet Near Jurong Lake Gardens

If you often rent bicycles to explore Singapore’s coastline, East Coast Park is surely a popular haunt.

But if you’re keen for a new route, you’d be happy to know that there’s a new bicycle rental service near Jurong Lake Gardens.

Source

GoCycling just opened its 6th outlet at Block 353 Jurong East Street 31 — just across from Chinese Garden MRT.

Source

Bicycle rental service GoCycling opens near Jurong Lake Gardens

According to GoCycling’s Facebook post, the new outlet just opened on Friday (6 Sep).

Source

Those keen to explore Jurong Lake Gardens on 2 wheels, but have yet to own a bicycle, can now rent from them.

Source

As it’s located conveniently opposite Chinese Garden MRT, you’ll get the chance to explore this 90ha national garden that comprises:

Lakeside Garden (formerly Jurong Lake Gardens West)

Chinese and Japanese Gardens (formerly Jurong Lake Gardens Central)

Garden Promenade (formerly Jurong Lake Gardens East).

Rental starts from $6/hour

A single adult bicycle rental costs $8 per hour, while kids ride at $6 per hour.

Currently, there’s a promotion going on. Riders can get the 2nd hour free on a weekday. Meanwhile, the 3rd hour is free on weekends.

3 recommended cycling routes

GoCycling is also challenging cycling kakis to attempt 3 cycling routes:

Western Adventure Loop (to GoCycling at West Coast Park) — about 9km

Coast2Coast Trail (to GoCycling at Punggol Jetty) — about 32km

Half Round-Island (to GoCycling at Changi Beach Park C1) — about 38km

West Coast Park

Source

Depending on your stamina, these trails will be a great chance for Westies to explore more of our little red dot on 2 wheels.

Great chance to stay active & explore Singapore

If you live in the West and don’t own a bike, this bicycle rental service will surely come in handy.

You are no longer confined to just running and jogging along Jurong Lake Gardens to keep fit. And bonus: You’ll get to relish the sweet breeze upon your face.

What do you think of renting a bicycle to cruise along Jurong Lake Gardens? Let us know in the comments below.

Featured image adapted from TheSmartLocal and NParks.