Jurong Lake Gardens’ Festival of Lights Has Lanterns Of Overseas Landmarks To Satisfy Your Wanderlust
The Covid-19 travel restriction around the world means most of us are going to be ‘stuck’ in Singapore over the December holidays.
While we might not be able to travel for leisure yet, this event here in Singapore will transport your imagination to another country.
Jurong Lake Gardens’ Festival of Lights happening from now till to 3 Jan 2021 has lantern displays of foreign landmarks and zodiac signs. With the theme “A Better Tomorrow”, the event aims to highlight the resilience of Singaporeans amid the Covid-19 outbreak.
Let’s take a tour of this event that is guaranteed to brighten your night.
Lanterns of overseas landmarks at Jurong Lake Gardens
The “It’s A Small World” themed display aims to satisfy our travel bug by featuring popular tourist attractions across the globe.
Japan is no stranger to gorgeous sights like this glimmering Chureito Pagoda overlooking Mount Fuji.
Many of us dream of one day touring the City of Love with bae and visit iconic sites like the Eiffel Tower, Arc de Triomphe, and Notre Dame. For now, we’re satisfied with the display of these dreamy Parisian landmarks.
India is represented by the Taj Mahal, one of the most renowned wonders of the world.
Our trips to the UK might be postponed. But once the pandemic abates, go sightseeing in London to catch the Westminster Cathedral and Big Ben IRL.
There’s even a bamboo forest of sorts with filled with adorable mask-wearing pandas.
Auspicious pairings and lucky Zodiac
Jurong Lake Gardens also has mythical animals on display to usher in a prosperous 2021.
Be on the lookout for these astrological lanterns that present your horoscope.
Christmas fantasy lanterns
Though we might not be able to visit the North Pole this Christmas, we hope Santa Claus and his reindeers would enter our homes just like this glittering display.
How to get to Jurong Lake Gardens
Jurong Lake Gardens is a 14-minute walk from the Lakeside MRT station.
Here’s how to get there:
Jurong Lake Gardens
Address: Yuan Ching Rd, Singapore
Date: 18 Dec 2020 – 3 Jan 2021
Opening Hours: 7-11pm daily
Nearest MRT station: Lakeside MRT
The display is free of charge, but do adhere to safe distancing measures while there. We are, after all, still in the midst of a pandemic.
Looking forward to the future
The past few months have been turbulent due to the overwhelming impact of the pandemic around the world. However, this Festival of Lights reminds us that life goes on and that there’s still a bright future ahead of us after the ‘storm’ is over.
Though leisure travel trips are still not possible now, we hope Jurong Lake Gardens’ lanterns manages to satisfy your wanderlust.
For now, let’s just bookmark these upcoming destinations and fill our bucket list with attractions that we’re eager to see for ourselves.
Featured image adapted from Leng Suah Goh and GoCyclingSG on Facebook.