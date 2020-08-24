Homestay Lodge In Kaki Bukit Forms New Covid-19 Cluster On 23 Aug

Just as Singapore successfully cleared all migrant worker dormitories of Covid-19, new infections have sent a kink in our plans towards recovery.

On Sunday (23 Aug), the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that a new cluster was formed at a dormitory in Kaki Bukit.

The place in question is Homestay Lodge at 39 Kaki Bukit Avenue 3 in Bedok.

Kaki Bukit dormitory is new cluster with 5 cases linked

According to The Straits Times, this comes after one of yesterday’s 87 confirmed cases was found to have links to 4 previously confirmed cases.

A new cluster at a dormitory in Kaki Bukit was announced by the Ministry of Health on Sunday (Aug 23).

Separately, 2 more had links to the Sungei Tengah Lodge – announced on Saturday (22 Aug) – which now consists of 58 cases.

58 cases linked to Sungei Tengah Lodge had no symptoms

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), all 58 were asymptomatic. Some 4,800 workers there will now have to serve Stay-Home Notices.

MOH said that they will have all these workers test for Covid-19 again over the next few days.

Sungei Tengah Lodge at 500 Old Choa Chu Kang Road was one of the largest Covid-19 clusters in Singapore with over 2,200 cases linked to it then.

It was just declared to be clear of the virus in July.

1 community case is Vietnamese man, currently unlinked

To recap yesterday’s numbers, Singapore confirmed 87 Covid-19 cases yesterday, with 1 community infection and 13 imported ones. All 13 will serve SHNs upon arrival.

Of the 13:

11 had entered Singapore on 11 Aug

5 permanent residents (PRs) travelled from India to Singapore

2 dependant’s pass and long-term visit pass holders arrived from India and the Philippines

2 work permit holders arrived from the Philippines

2 student’s pass holders arrived from India

2 short-term visit pass holders travelled from Bangladesh to Singapore on 21 Aug

The travellers from Bangladesh comprise 1 seeking medical treatment here, while the other is the parent and caregiver.

As for the only community case of the day, it is a 38-year-old Vietnamese man who is a work pass holder. He’s currently an unlinked case, and was tested for Covid-19 after he displayed symptoms of acute respiratory infection.

Covid-19 fight remains tough

As Singapore continues to battle Covid-19 in our midst, these latest developments prove that the virus is significantly more difficult to curb than expected.

We hope the authorities can act swiftly, and keep infected workers isolated from the rest, so that the outbreak stays under control.

