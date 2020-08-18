Kallang Wave Mall, Seoul Garden In Bugis Junction Visited By Covid-19 Cases

On Tuesday (18 Aug), the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 1 Covid-19 community case in Singapore, a 39-year-old male

The list of places that Covid-19 cases visited was also updated the same day.

Among the places visited were Seoul Garden in Bugis Junction, a McDonald’s in Bukit Batok, and also Kallang Wave Mall.

A total of 5 locations were added, spanning between 7 to 15 Aug.

5 locations added include Kallang Wave Mall & Seoul Garden

The cases visited the following locations:

On 7 Aug, they visited Kallang Wave Mall (1 Stadium Place) from 3.15-4.15pm.

The same day, a case was at Bugis Junction (200 Victoria Street) from 5.30-7.30pm. Specifically, they were at Seoul Garden.

On 8 Aug, a case visited SBCD Korean Tofu House at Guoco Tower (7 Wallich Street) from 8.20-9.30pm.

Meanwhile, a case visited Wan Shun Foodcourt at 888 Plaza (888 Woodlands Drive 50) on National Day (9 Aug) from 10pm to 1am the next day.

Lastly, McDonald’s Bukit Batok (632 Bukit Batok Central) was visited from 5.30-6.30pm on 15 Aug.

Monitor health as precaution if you visited

Close contacts of the cases will have been notified by MOH.

If you’re not a close contact, but still visited the locations, you’re advised to monitor your health for 14 days from the day of visit.

See a doctor if you start experiencing symptoms of acute respiratory illness, and let them know about your exposure history.

For members of the public, there’s no need to avoid the locations in the list.

The premises will have been cleaned and disinfected by management.

1 new community case works in bus depot

The sole community case today works in a bus depot, according to MOH. He is currently unlinked to other cases.

He works in a role that doesn’t interact with the public, commuters, and bus captains.

Although more than 14,800 staff and close contacts were tested, just 10 tested positive.

Of these 10, 7 of them returned positive for serological tests – including the 39-year-old – possibly indicating past infections.

5 more results are pending, and tests are completed as of 18 Aug.

Remember to observe safe distancing rules

Recently, more cases of groups gathering above the upper limit of 5 persons have been spotted.

This has caused inconvenience for F&B operators, some of whom were suspended and fined for allowing these groups to gather.

One case at Hai Xian Lao even involved a group of more than 20 seated together, landing the restaurant in hot soup.

The rules are strict for a reason — large groups increase the likelihood of the virus spreading.

We’ll just have to bear with them for a while longer, even if it’s sometimes difficult to organise outings with groups of 5 or less.

