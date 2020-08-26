KFC Launches Durian Balls In Celebration Of M’sia’s National Day

There is no more recognisable smell than that of durian, the “King of Fruits”.

Source

One thing we definitely share in common with our neighbours across the Causeway is our love for the fruit.

That’s why in line with Malaysia’s National Day KFC has launched, wait for it — fried durian balls.

Source

Now that’s a trend we can’t wait to queue for here in Singapore.

Selling for a limited time only

No it’s not a joke, fried durian balls are now a thing.

And they’re selling for a limited time only at KFC Malaysia. The morsels of delight are already available on its website.

People who have recognised the epic-ness of this offering have described it as “earth-shaking”.

Source

One of the reasons is undoubtedly because 100% pure premium D24 durian filling is used in the balls.

Source

Just S$2.26 for 5 pieces

The durian balls are sold in boxes of 3 and 5 pieces.

Source

And the prices will really make you miss your day trips to Malaysia, where to Singaporeans everything is cheap, cheap, cheap.

The 3-piece box costs just S$1.48 (RM4.50), while 5 pieces costs S$2.26 (RM6.90).

Source

As a promotional offer, the durian balls can also be added on to the new ‘Cheezy Cheezy Malaysia’ meal for only $1.28 (RM3.90).

Netizens have mixed responses

The fried durian balls are definitely unprecedented, and many Malaysians probably can’t wait to get a taste of it.

However, some netizens weren’t impressed, but were simply confused at how this creation even came to be. Maybe they thought it’s too simplistic just to add durian into everything?

Source

Others simply can’t wait to partake in this new trend.

Move aside cheese balls, a new king (of fruits) is in town.

Source

One netizen – probably not a Malaysian – truly feels our pain as she lamented at why this is only available in KFC Malaysia.

Source

If it’s truly so finger lickin’ good, why not launch it across the Causeway too?

We can’t seem to get enough durian

Whether in good times or bad times, Singaporeans love our durian. Our insatiable taste for the fruit runs so deep that it’s truly an art in itself.

It seems we can’t seem to get enough of it in any shape or form, be it durian ice cream, durian mooncakes, durian smoothies or durian chocolate.

But perhaps, Malaysians have always tried a little harder to be more creative in the way they enjoy the taste of durian.

Since leisure travel from Singapore to Malaysia isn’t possible yet due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there’s no way we can try KFC’s new item for now.

Would you want to see the fried durian balls arriving on our shores? Let us know in the comments.

Featured image adapted from KFC Malaysia and Facebook.