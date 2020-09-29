Kingfisher Spotted Eating Cockroach At HDB Block

We hear birds cooing outside our windows all the time, like the notorious koels that have disrupted slumbers aplenty.

One Singaporean heard a kingfisher and went to search for it around his block. He spotted something peculiar about the bird — it had a cockroach in its mouth.

Being a photographer, he’s armed with a nifty camera and managed to capture the epic moment as it unfolded.

After all, it’s not every day you get to see a kingfisher feasting on a roach.

Photographer spots kingfisher eating cockroach

According to the Facebook post on Monday (28 Sep), the photographer found a kingfisher chilling at the top of a HDB block.

He shared that he noticed the bird dove down to the ground and re-emerged with a cockroach in its mouth.

The bird was adept at handling its prey, for it apparently slapped the cockroach a few times before tossing it into the air — and into the belly.

The kingfisher is a master predator, for the photographer observed something intriguing.

In total it dived 3 times and each time it caught a cockroach.

It flew up to a tree to feast on another poor roach the 3rd time.

Parrots & mynahs eat cockroaches too

This may come as news to you, but kingfishers are one of the many types of birds that have cockroaches for meals.

In fact, most species of parrots and mynahs do too, according to Pest Survival Guide.

If you’re fearless bird keeper, you may not want to consider feeding these pests to birds you keep as pets though.

The Bird Ecology Survival Group warns that “the average domestic cockroach has been in drains and has probably been sprayed with countless dozes of insecticide.”

It is definitely not something you want to feed to precious pets.

Don’t need Nat Geo to learn about Singapore’s wildlife

We’ve said it before, but we’ll say it again: Life of animals in Singapore is so intriguing.

From otters kaypoh-ing at duelling monitor lizards, to magnificent roosters in the wild, you don’t need National Geographic to learn more about our wildlife. You get to see them in action too, if you’re lucky.

Have you ever spotted peculiar wildlife in Singapore before? Share your photos with us in the comments below.

