Trailer Topples On Kranji Expressway, Causes Congestion Toward Woodlands Road

Traffic accidents involving heavy vehicles can be disastrous.

On Friday (25 Sep), a trailer truck toppled on a Kranji Expressway (KJE) slip road leading to the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) Woodlands exit.

The incident caused traffic congestion toward the exit.

Source

Thankfully, the driver reportedly only suffered minor injuries, although the exit is still closed.

Trailer topples, causes road closure

A picture of the trailer, which fell sideways, reveals that it is blocking part of the slip road towards the BKE.

The truck’s body can be seen blocking the other half of the road, as well as sand strewn across the road.

Source

According to 8World News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received a call at about 1pm, reporting that a person with minor injuries refused to be sent to the hospital for treatment.

8World News further reported that the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said that a temporary closure of the KJE’s Woodlands exit was in effect at around 1.15pm.

Furthermore, there was also about 1km of traffic congestion toward the Woodlands Road exit.

Source

LTA said the Woodlands exit was still closed as of 6pm today, so do avoid that area if you’re driving.

Source

Hoping for minimal injuries

Incidentally, this isn’t the 1st time a vehicle flipped over at that exit. Back in Jun, a lorry flipped over, which caused chickens to run free on the exit.

Luckily, there was only 1 casualty with minor injuries.

MS News wishes the speedy recovery of the driver.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.