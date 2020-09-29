KL Mall Near Bukit Bintang Will Be Twice The Size Of VivoCity, With 500 Shops

A trip to Kuala Lumpur (KL) with friends or family is never complete without an all-out shopping spree.

Popular malls like Pavilion may be getting old, especially after you’ve made too many rounds there that you know it like the back of your hand. Good news for shopaholics, as a new, gigantic mall will be springing up in KL very soon.

With wide, open spaces and a rooftop park, this mega mall at Tun Razak Exchange will offer more than a simple shopping experience.

Here’s why you should plan a visit there once borders reopen.

The Exchange TRX Mall in KL will have 500 shops

According to The Straits Times (ST), The Exchange TRX Mall will have 2.2 million square feet of retail space, which is double the size of VivoCity’s 1.077 million.

The interior design with its massive centerpiece going down several floors reminds us of the Jewel Changi rain vortex.

Despite looking like a tourist attraction, the mall will be home to over 500 shops, promising endless retail options for those raring for a haul.

Of these, roughly 11% will be Food & Beverage (F&B) outlets, so you can easily grab a bite in between running from one sale to another.

10-acre rooftop park for a breath of fresh air

Those wanting a breather from shopping and dining will be able to take a stroll at the mall’s rooftop park, which will be a little larger than 4 football fields.

Parents with kids who can’t sit still in shops can bring them out here for a quick roll-around in the grass or just a breath of fresh air.

With the KL skyscrapers standing mightily all around, you can’t help but feel like you’re in New York’s Central Park.

Hotel rooms right next to mega mall

Since you’d be on a holiday, you’d want to save on every ounce of energy and not waste it on walking or figuring out a way to get around.

Thankfully, the Exchange TRX also has an integrated hotel you can stay at so you’ll have the huge mall right at your doorstep.

The 471-room Kimpton KL will be the perfect spot to unwind while your travel buddies scurry around trying to score deals.

Situated in a shopper’s paradise

Located just one MRT station away from Bukit Bintang, you can continue your shopping marathon easily from Exchange TRX to Pavilion nearby.

Suria KLCC is also a mere 2 train stations away, so you can make a third stop there to admire the twin towers at night.

Looks like your next KL trip will be even more exciting than before. Here’s more info for you to plan in advance:

Address: Persiaran TRX 55188, Tun Razak, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Nearest train station: TRX Metro

Include this mega mall in your next KL trip

With KL set to boast more enticing new developments, most of us can’t wait to plan our next trips there.

We just have to sit out the current border closure which may not be too bad a thing after all, since the mall will only open in 2 years’ time.

