Lawrence Wong’s Doggo Companion Fractured Toe A Year Before Passing Away

Many Singaporeans might know Minister Lawrence Wong as the face of our nation’s response against Covid-19.

Yet unbeknownst to most, Mr Wong happens to be an avid dog lover too.

Source

However, on Friday (24 Jul) night, Mr Wong took to Instagram to bid his doggo companion goodbye, thanking her for all the joy and happiness that she brought. She was 16 years old.

Source

While Mr Wong’s tribute to his furkid was rather succinct, here are some of their past memories that show he treated Summer like his very own daughter.

Fond memories dating back to 2015

The earliest picture of Summer and Mr Wong we managed to uncover dates back to Father’s Day in 2015.

Find a partner, or pet, who looks at the same way Summer looks at Mr Wong.

Source

Summer was by Mr Wong’s side then, as he spent the occasion with his father.

Months later, Mr Wong took a break off his GE2015 campaign to visit his parents. And there Summer was, once again staring longfully into his eyes.

Source

Lawrence Wong and Summer were best buds

Like tight-knitted friends and family members, Mr Wong was by Summer’s side when she celebrated her 13th birthday.

Source

Friends bond through the common activities they love, and for this pair, that seems to be a good ol’ mid-week nap.

Source

They even attended a concert together at the Botanic Gardens. No prizes for guessing who the spotlight was on during the show.

Source

Lawrence Wong cares for Summer even as she grows old

Age catches up with everyone, and Summer is no exception.

In 2018, the 14-year-old ‘senior’ dog apparently “slipped off a curb” during a walk and fractured her toe.

Source

But like the caring owner he is, Mr Wong brought Summer for therapy in order to nurse her back to health.

Source

Summer’s condition improved progressively and she managed to walk around 1 year after the incident — albeit with a limp in her steps.

Sadly, Summer passed away in late-July 2020. A sentimental Mr Wong took to Instagram to pay tribute to his beloved canine companion, thanking her for the joy that she brought.

Source

RIP, Summer

Our hearts go out to Mr Wong, his family, as well as others whose hearts have been touched by Summer. We hope she’s in a better place with endless treats and toys.

The tale of Mr Wong and Summer goes to show that there are more to our country leaders’ than politics and work. They are also human and have emotional stories to share too.

Featured image adapted from Instagram and Facebook.