Singaporean Woman Urges Man To Leave Cats Alone If He Doesn’t Like Them

Animals are innocent lives that deserve our protection. They are definitely not for toying with.

One woman in Singapore is urging a church cell leader to leave cats alone after encountering an Instagram story of him trying to disturb a cat with his bicycle.

In a Facebook post on Monday (17 Aug), the woman called him out for his actions.

Source

She hopes to remind others that such an act isn’t acceptable. Her post has since gone viral, garnering over 1,200 shares in less than 12 hours.

Woman asks man to leave cats alone after seeing his IG story

The woman begins her post with a strong message, “If you don’t like cats, leave it alone.”

In the Instagram story she shared, we see a man on a bicycle, trying to move forward to touch a cat from behind with his bicycle. He laughs after the cat scrambles away.

There is a screenshot of a direct message to the man asking him why did he do that.

Source

The man replied “I playing only. No cat was injured 😉 The cat still live happily ever after”.

Calls him out for warped idea of fun

She then introduces the man as a leader of her former church cell group, saying that she had chosen to leave because of how others condoned his actions in the Instagram story.

If this is your definition of fun, you really have issues.

The woman also said she heard him joke in the past about abusing another cat by throwing something at it, or even scaring the cat when it wasn’t doing anything to him.

If no other members are going to voice up about your wrongdoings, then this isn’t the cell group I wish to be in.

Reminds others that mistreating animals is unacceptable

Identifying herself as a cat and chinchilla owner, the woman said she adores cats and all other animals “to the core.”

As someone who aspires to serve and do better for abandoned and stray animals, she hopes that her message will be shared around, so as to remind others that it is not acceptable to mistreat animals.

You could also be charged for abusing animals under the Animals and Birds Act.

Animals deserve to be treated with respect

As the woman worded it, animal cruelty is a felony in Singapore. At the end of the day, animals are equally precious lives in our community. They deserve to be treated with care and respect.

Even if you don’t like them, the most sensible thing to do is to leave them alone. After all, no one likes to be disturbed by another person for no reason, right?

Featured image adapted from Facebook.