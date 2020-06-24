Lee Hsien Yang Shows Support For Ex-President Candidate’s Party

Back in 2017, the demolition of Mr Lee Kuan Yew’s abode at 38 Oxley Road came under scrutiny when a dispute arose between his children.

In what appeared to be a rather public falling out in the wake of the dispute, Mr Lee Hsien Yang and Dr Lee Wei Ling distanced themselves from their brother, Mr Lee Hsien Loong — our current Prime Minister of Singapore.

Flashforward 3 years later, Mr Lee Hsien Yang has announced his intentions to join Dr Tan Cheng Bock’s Progress Singapore Party (PSP) in the lead up to GE2020.

Dr Tan & Mr Lee at a press conference this morning at Tiong Bahru Market

However, it remains unlikely that Mr Lee Hsien Yang will stand for election, reports The Straits Times (ST).

Here’s a summary of what else we know so far, based on ST’s report.

Dr Tan Cheng Bock’s PSP comprises of ex-PAP members — and most recently, a 23-year-old NUS Law undergraduate who is currently the youngest fielded candidate to date.

With Mr Lee Hsien Yang partnering up with the ex-Presidential candidate, it remains to be seen how he will “contribute” to PSP’s bid to make election history in at least 8 constituencies, states ST.

PSP will probably welcome Mr Lee as a new member officially soon.

Partnership dates back as early as 3 months prior

Dr Tan Cheng Bock had apparently kept this new party member’s identity under wraps — having maintained cordial relations with the brother of Prime Minister Lee.

As for how long it took to settle the terms of party membership, this was estimated at 3 months prior to the decision.

ST also reports that both public figures have been spotted sharing a meal at a hawker centre in the “PM’s ward” — probably referring to Ang Mo Kio GRC.

All the best to PSP’s new party member

We wish both Mr Lee and Dr Tan all the best in their new party’s efforts to beat the odds this GE2020 — even if Mr Lee Hsien Yang isn’t heading to the polls on Nomination Day.

