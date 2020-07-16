Red-Ruffed Lemur Twins Fathered By S’pore Zoo’s 11-Year-Old Local Lemur

Singapore has seen its fair share of miraculous births recently.

Two babies were born in ComfortDelGro Taxis within the span of the same week, while a pair of twin furbabies were born in the zoo earlier this year.

Image courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore

An 8-year-old red-ruffed lemur Minnie gave birth to twins on 22 Feb, right during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Just 11 years ago – 2009 was the year H1N1 struck – the last red-ruffed lemur birth in the Singapore Zoo was her spouse, Bosco. Now, he is a first-time father of twins.

Besides congratulating Bosco for becoming a dad in his senior years, here’s a closer look at the twins’ journey & how far the family has come.

Lemur twins born during onset of Covid-19 pandemic

Reticent and shy, the lemur twins were like two peas in a pod who had stuck close to each other and their mummy since birth, about 5 months ago.

Image courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore

More recently, both rust-colored furbabies were observed egging each other on to explore the rest of the enclosure together.

Furbabies face first trial during check-up

The lemur twins faced their first trial of separation from their parents when the time for a health check-up came, documented in this video.

Wide-eyed with curiosity while huddling closely together in the cage, both lemurs were heard calling out for their mother.

Image courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore

As the lemurs napped, vets carefully checked for potential wounds and analysed their unique tooth combs.

Image courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore

When the routine check-up was complete & both were cleared with no major health issues, the twins were gently roused and sent back to their parents.

Rare & miraculous birth from arranged marriage

The birth of these 2 red-ruffed lemurs is nothing short of phenomenal — an act that arose from an arranged marriage in the spirit of conservation reproduction.

While Bosco is a home-grown boy, his mate, 8-year-old Minnie, hails from Yokohama Zoo in Japan, many miles away.

Image courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore

Reproduction for this lemur species is particularly difficult as breeding only happens once a year, confirmed Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS).

Can meet twins at S’pore Zoo now

As the Singapore Zoo has reopened since 1 Jul, you will be able to see these critically endangered furbabies joining their parents at the exhibit.

Headover to WRS’ website to find out more on enclosure opening times & public feedings.

If you’re lucky, you can see them partake in their family feasts during meal time as well.

Births are always a cause for celebration

Red-ruffed lemurs are listed as critically endangered animals who require conservation efforts to ensure their survival.

MS News rejoices in the miraculous birth of the twins and wish the newly formed nuclear lemur family unit the very best.

As more tourist attractions in Singapore reopen, let us remember to still be mindful of safe distancing guidelines and zoo etiquette.

Featured image courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore.