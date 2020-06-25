Ex-NCMPs Leon Perera & Gerald Giam To Contest Aljunied GRC, Ex-NCMP Dennis Tan To Run In Hougang

Earlier today, it was announced that former Workers’ Party (WP) chief Low Thia Khiang, alongside fellow MPs Chen Shao Mao and Png Eng Huat, will not be contesting in GE2020.

Replacements revealed

At the press conference on Thursday (25 Jun), current WP chief Pritam Singh also revealed the WP candidates who will be taking over the positions left behind by the trio.

You can see what he said in his Facebook post he made after the press conference.

Source

Leon Perera and Gerald Giam contesting Aljunied GRC

According to Mr Singh, Mr Leon Perera and Mr Gerald Giam will be contesting Aljunied Group Representation Constituency (GRC), taking over the spots vacated by Mr Low and Mr Chen.

(From left) Mr Leon Perera and Mr Gerald Giam

Source

Mr Pritam did not disclose the full team running for Aljunied GRC.

However, the duo, who are former Non-Constituency MPs (NCMPs), are likely to be joined by Mr Singh himself, Mr Faisal Manap and Ms Sylvia Lim, given that they have been Aljunied MPs since 2011.

Dennis Tan in Hougang SMC

What of Hougang Single-Member Constituency (SMC), whose MP Png Eng Huat is also stepping down?

Mr Pritam said the WP stronghold will be contested by Mr Dennis Tan, is also a former NCMP and has been working the ground alongside Mr Png.

Source

Part of WP’s renewal process

Singaporeans might feel emotional about the WP trio as they step down from Parliament.

However, we’re heartened that younger members from the party will be stepping up to take their places as part of the party’s renewal process.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.