PSP’s Leong Mun Wai Asks If Secondhand Smoke Is A More Important Topic Than Criminal Justice
From being convicted of theft to getting fully acquitted, ex-domestic helper Parti Liyani’s journeywas one of the most riveting stories to hog headlines in 2020.
To officially discuss the criminal justice system with regard to her case, Sylvia Lim of Workers’ Party filed an Adjournment Motion (AM) on 14 Sep. Coincidentally, 4 other MPs filed as well to speak on their issues of interest.
Last night, the AM ballot results were announced. Nee Soon MP Louis Ng gets to speak instead, on the topic of “Protection against secondhand smoke in our homes”.
He felt the current parliamentary procedure (standing order) should give priority to the more important issue to be heard and processed”.
Fielding a list of questions in his Facebook post, Mr Leong said he hopes the Minister of Law & Home Affairs can address the following with regard to Parti Liyani’s case:
If he will appoint an independent committee to conduct a public inquiry into the conduct by Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Attorney-General’s Chambers
Whether an expedited trial is possible for accused non-citizens who are “economically vulnerable”
Whether steps are being taken to improve SPF’s interpreter service.
You can check out the full list of questions here.
Political sensitivity important to meet people’s expectations
Speaking to MS News, Mr Leong said he recognised that the ballot is provided under SO 2(8)(d) and conducted by the Speaker.
“Granted that all the issues raised by the other MPs are important and the Speaker has also been fair and proper in the process, but in this case political sensitivity to the people’s expectations is also important,” he noted.
This time it did not meet the people’s expectations.
In regards to this, Mr Leong plans to advocate for a reform of this procedure in the future. But nonetheless, he is fully behind the AM, saying PSP “will fully support the secondhand smoke motion”.
Only 1 out of 5 MPs could raise additional matters of public concern
In Singapore’s Parliamentary procedure, only 1 AM is allocated for each Parliamentary sitting. If more than 1 AM is filed, they would be balloted.