Liew Mun Leong Retires From Changi Airport Group & 3 Other Boards After Court Case

The high-profile case involving domestic helper Parti Liyani and accusations of theft has been hogging Singapore news.

As her employers are in notable positions in public service, the spotlight has been shining harshly on them, especially Changi Airport Group (CAG) chairman Liew Mun Leong.

Hoping to quell the attention, Mr Liew has decided to hasten his retirement, which he announced today (10 Sep).

Liew Mun Leong steps down from notable positions

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that Mr Liew had made the announcement via a statement to the media.

In it, he claimed that he arrived at this decision after much deliberation.

According to The Straits Times (ST), Mr Liew has since retired from the following roles:

Chairman of CAG

Senior International Business Adviser at Temasek

Board Member at Temasek Foundation

Chairman of Surbana Jurong

Explaining the abrupt departure, Mr Liew apparently said that he doesn’t wish his current situation “to be a distraction to their respective boards, management and staff, amidst their many critical priorities.”

Respects High Court’s decision

With regard to the domestic helper case, Mr Liew emphasised that his family will continue to cooperate with the authorities, like they have been doing before.

He also made clear that he respects the High Court’s decision to acquit Ms Parti of her charges, as he has faith in our legal system.

As for his duties at the various boards, Mr Liew has offered to help whenever the need arises at no cost.

Hopefully that will suffice, as the firms navigate the uncertain economy amidst the crisis.

Featured image adapted from South China Morning Post.