Liverpool Fans Get To Enjoy Free Fried Chicken Meal After Historic EPL Win

After the long stay home period during ‘Circuit Breaker’, we’ve had the chance to celebrate little victories like Phase 2 of reopening.

This morning (26 Jun), however, was a more joyous affair for fans of Liverpool Football Club (LFC), as the Reds won their first English Premier League (EPL) title in 30 years.

To celebrate, fast food chain Texas Chicken is offering a free meal to fans for today only.

If you’re an LFC fan and need ways to save money on food, look no further.

Free 2-pc fried chicken combo

Now if you’ve tried fried chicken from Texas Chicken before, you’d know how crunchy and juicy they are. Imagine sinking your teeth into piping hot chicken for lunch later.

You’re probably dribbling already, and no, that’s not the chicken juice, so wipe it quick. Good news for Liverpool fans, you won’t get just 1, but 2 of these crispy chicken pieces.

The 2-piece combo meal also comes with a drink, honey butter biscuit and a side of mashed potatoes or fries.

That will usually set you back around $8.80, but simply show up in a Liverpool jersey anytime between 11am to 9pm today to enjoy it for free.

The offer is only while stocks last, so head down as early as you can to not miss out.

More reasons for Liverpool fans to celebrate after EPL win

The EPL title after an arduous 30-year wait is surely a huge relief to Liverpool fans worldwide. In Singapore, especially, where the Reds have a large following, including several prominent figures, the excitement is palpable.

Though the free food promos aren’t available at as many restaurants as the time Liverpool won the Champions League, having at least one option is better than none.

The promo is for dine-in only at all Texas Chicken outlets. For a full list of outlets, check their website here. Remember to wear your LFC jersey and of course a mask before heading out.

We bet there’ll be long queues, so remember to practice safe distancing. And hey, even if you’re going alone, at least you’ll be with many other fans, so you’ll never eat alone.

