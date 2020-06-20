Low Thia Khiang Recovering “Steadily” From Injuries, Pritam Singh Shares Update

It’s been almost 2 months since Workers’ Party (WP) former chief Low Thia Khiang was sent to the Intensive Care Unit after sustaining a fall at home.

Though the veteran opposition politician was discharged on 21 May after 3 weeks in hospital, many Singaporeans as well as politicians from all parties were concerned about his condition.

Mr Pritam Singh, his successor as WP secretary-general, finally visited him on Friday (19 Jun), and was happy to report that Mr Low is doing well.

Visited Mr Low on first day of Phase 2

In a Facebook post titled “First Things First”, Mr Singh made clear that while other people flocked to malls and restaurants, visiting Mr Low was top on the list of his priorities on the very first day of Phase 2.

Previously, he could only speak to Mr Low on the phone due to the ‘Circuit Breaker’ and Phase 1.

Mr Low recovering steadily, but shouldn’t rush

What Mr Singh found was that his predecessor was recovering steadily.

However, doctors have also advised him not to rush the recovery, as his injuries are serious.

Mr Low will be following his doctor’s advice, which according to Mr Singh, will be hard for him to do.

That’s because Mr Low is a man of “drive and sense of purpose”, Mr Singh added.

Mr Low is touched and grateful

When the news of his injury was released, many Singaporeans have come forward to offer words of concern and support for Mr Low, including politicians from the People’s Action Party (PAP).

Mr Low is touched and grateful for these words, Mr Singh said.

He also expressed his thanks to those who offered them, he added.

On the road to recovery

We’re also grateful that the widely respected man is on the road to recovery.

Kudos too to Mr Singh for visiting Mr Low as soon as possible, when he could have been preoccupied with responding to election salvos instead.

Whatever people think of his politics, we think they will be universally glad that he’s doing well.

