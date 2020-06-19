LTA Reports 10 Accidents On 19 Jun, Day 1 Of Phase 2

When news confirmed that Phase 2 of reopening after ‘Circuit Breaker’ was on 19 Jun, many Singaporeans were probably scrambling to make plans.

The day itself, however, didn’t start well for some, after the Land Transport Authority (LTA) reported 10 accidents since early this morning (19 Jun).

Going as far back as 4am, the frequency of reports is really quite unsettling.

LTA tweets updates of accidents regularly

If you follow LTA on Twitter and turned on notifications, your phone would have been ringing off the hook today.

Since 4am today (19 Jun), accidents have been occurring almost by the hour, that LTA’s Twitter has never looked so busy.

Trace back the tweets, sifting out the repeated ones, and you’d find 10 accidents already. As of time of writing, here are the ones we’ve found, in chronological order:

CTE (towards SLE) at PIE Exit SLE (towards BKE) at TPE (PIE) Exit BKE (towards Woodlands) at SLE Exit BKE (towards PIE) at KJE (PIE) Exit PIE (towards Changi Airport) at Eng Neo Rd Exit Clementi Ave 6 (towards Jln Lempeng) after Commonwealth Ave West Toh Tuck Ave (towards Old Toh Tuck Rd) after Boon Lay Way PIE (towards Tuas) before KPE Exit CTE (towards AYE) before Ang Mo Kio Ave 1 Exit Gambas Ave near Gambas Ave/Sembawang Rd Junction

In case you find the above hard to believe, here’s a snippet of LTA’s Twitter feed:

This only goes back to 9am today, so you can imagine how much further the list extends.

Stay safe while on the road

Most of the accidents clearly happened on the expressways, and we wonder if it has anything to do with heavier traffic, since people have more purpose to go out now that they can dine out again.

Perhaps it could just be the unrestrained excitement of finally eating out that overwhelmed many people’s ability to drive safely.

We hope that isn’t so, though, because everyone’s safety remains a greater priority than rushing to eat food in restaurants.

If you’ve made plans over the next few days and intend to drive, remember to observe road safety rules. More importantly, if this is your first time driving in months, we’d recommend going at average speed and staying in the left lane for now.

Let’s hope there’ll be no more accidents for the rest of today and in the weeks to come. For the motorists involved in the accidents today, we hope nobody was seriously hurt, and we wish you a speedy recovery.

