64-Year-Old Grab Driver Charged For Lucky Plaza Accident That Killed 2 Women

Last December, a group of domestic workers were hanging out at Orchard when a black car rammed through a metal railing and landed on a road adjacent to Lucky Plaza.

2 Filipino women tragically lost their lives and another 4 were injured.

On Wednesday (2 Sep), the 64-year-old driver was charged in court and faces up to 8 years behind bars if found guilty.

64-year-old man behind the wheel in Lucky Plaza accident

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Mr Chong faces 3 charges under the Road Traffic Act:

Dangerous driving causing death

Dangerous driving causing grievous hurt

Dangerous driving causing hurt

2 women were killed in the accident and another 4 injured. All 6 of them were Fillipino domestic helpers working in Singapore, reports CNA.

On the day of the accident, the 64-year-old’s car reportedly drove off the road and headed towards the railing outside the Lucky Plaza’s apartment block where the 6 were seated.

The women were thrown off the ground and landed on a road that linked to the Lucky Plaza carpark.

Mr Chong was reportedly a Grab driver. However, the ride-hailing company shared that he was suspended immediately after the accident as investigations were ongoing.

If found guilty, Mr Chong faces up to 8 years in prison. He is now out on bail, and is set to return to court on 25 Sep.

Hopes court verdict will bring closure

While no punishment would fill the void left behind by the pair who passed away, we hope the imminent verdict would bring some semblance of closure to the victims and affected families.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.