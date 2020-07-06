Maid From Myanmar Arrested For Alleged Murder Of 95-Year-Old In Recreation Road House

A 34-year-old foreign domestic worker from Myanmar was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday (6 Jul).

Police were alerted to a case of stabbing at a landed property on Recreation Road, located in Upper Serangoon, at 1.50pm today.

When they arrived, they found a 95-year-old woman lying motionless, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not known if the 34-year-old woman was arrested immediately after.

Maid will be charged on 8 Jul

Police say that the case is being investigated as murder, and that the woman will be charged in court on Wednesday (8 Jul).

According to them, the victim and accused knew each other, which makes it possible that the maid worked at the victim’s household.

According to neighbours that The Straits Times (ST) interviewed, they did not suspect any conflicts happening in the house.

