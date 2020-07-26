M’sia Reports 3 Imported Cases From S’pore, Total Case Number Is 8,884

When Malaysia announced that it was going under lockdown on 18 Mar, it had 553 cases and mounting.

Our neighbour’s Movement Control Order might have been relaxed, and the pandemic under some sort of control, but it’s still reporting cases.

More concerning for us, it has also reported imported cases from Singapore, underlining that the situation here may not be that close to being resolved.

Malaysia reports 23 cases on 25 Jul

During a press briefing conducted on Saturday (25 Jul), Malaysia’s Health Ministry revealed that 23 additional cases of Covid-19 had been recorded in the country.

Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, Malaysia’s director-general of health, said 6 of these cases were imported from other countries, according to the Malay Mail.

3 of the imported cases are from Singapore. No further details were given for these 3 cases.

There were also 1 case each from Indonesia, the Philippines and Russia.

Source

Malaysia’s number just 17.8% of S’pore’s total

While the number of 23 new cases doesn’t seem like much, compared to the hundreds reported by Singapore every day, it’s actually a slight rise from the average of last week.

Malaysia’s Covid-19 case tally stands at 8,884 as of Saturday (25 Jul), just 17.8% of Singapore’s total of 49,888.

8,594 cases have already recovered, which is 96.7% of the total Dr Noor Hisham said.

However, 123 cases have also died, and 3 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

Source

S’pore hasn’t stopped community spread yet

Malaysia isn’t the only neighbouring country to have reported imported cases from Singapore.

Thailand also said on 20 Jul that it recorded 1 imported case from Singapore — a 52-year-old Thai man working as an electrician in Singapore.

Considering our total number of cases are still quite high relative to our population, and people going to other countries from here are testing positive, Singapore hasn’t quite managed to stop community spread of the virus yet.

Thus, please don’t get complacent and continue to practice safe distancing and good hygiene.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.