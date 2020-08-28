Man With Banana Bouquet Refuses To Leave Until Lady Agrees To Be His Girlfriend

The day someone takes a knee with a bouquet in hand asking you to be their girlfriend would usually be memorable.

Well, this particular ‘proposal’ is definitely one to remember.

A netizen from Guangdong, China shared a video of a man asking a lady to be his girlfriend, armed with what was supposed to be her favourite fruit — bananas.

The video was uploaded on Friday (28 Aug) and shows him holding a bouquet made entirely out of bananas.

Source

The man confidently made a public declaration of his love. Although the lady rejected him, he was persistent in his requests, saying he would not leave until she said yes.

You can how the exchange played out here. We summarise the events below.

A banana-riffic proposal

The scene, which appears to have taken place on Wednesday (26 Aug) – the day after Chinese Valentine’s Day – begins with a man walking up to a lady sitting at a Starbucks outlet.

Seeming to have worked up considerable courage, he boldly confessed that he has liked the lady for a long time.

In his arm was a purple box that he said was a “special present” for her.

Source

The lady however, did not seem keen on the idea at all. From her reaction, we can surmise that she recognised who the man was.

She could be heard telling him to not give her the present, while trying to stifle her laughter.

Man confesses to lady with banana bouquet

As he unveiled his special gift, the lady and her companion appear to have gone ‘bananas’ as well.

Source

It was almost as if she couldn’t believe her eyes. There he stood, with a banana bouquet in hand.

Source

In response, both the lady and her companion were seen crumpling into laughter at the table.

Lady doesn’t find bouquet that a-peeling

He goes on to say that he knew she liked bananas and had specially made the bouquet for her.

As he asked, “will you be my girlfriend?”, the lady could not help herself, struggling to contain her exasperated laughter.

Sadly, the lady did not find the banana bouquet that a-peeling. With pained laughter, she replied that she wasn’t even fond of bananas at all.

Source

Man repeatedly asked her to be his girlfriend

But this wasn’t a man who backed down easily — he was clearly bananas for her. He proclaimed that he had waited 8 years to build up the courage to confess to her.

Before she could react, he knelt down before asking, once again, if she would be his girlfriend.

At this point of the video, it seemed like the lady was clearly at a loss as to what to do next.

Man refused to leave without her saying yes

The resulting scene was painfully comical as a by-stander yelled to reject him if the lady didn’t like him.

Upon hearing the exchange, our leading man looked forlorn for a moment but quickly regained his confidence, saying he didn’t care, as he liked her.

Source

A conversation ensued between the lady and the man but all that resulted was him questioning where she was on Chinese Valentine’s Day – aka Qixi Festival – which falls on 25 Aug.

Then, he repeatedly asked her to “just say yes”, to which she did not respond to for a good 10 seconds. And that’s when things got out of hand.

Rolled on the floor in protest

The spurned man dropped to the floor, flailing his legs, saying he would not leave until she agreed to be his girlfriend.

Source

By this time, the lady had had enough. She stood up to tell him to stop making a commotion.

Then, she walked to his side to pick up the bouquet, expressing her wish for him to stop if she accepted his well-wishes.

Source

The video ends with the lady’s companion trying desperately to get him off the floor while the lady asks him to get up.

A Valentines’ Day to remember

We have seen some memorable proposal stories but this one probably takes the cake, or maybe, a banana-flavoured one.

Kudos to the man for trying, although he might have stepped on a metaphorical peel when he started flailing about on the ground.

But you just can’t force love — perhaps he just didn’t a-peel to her.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.