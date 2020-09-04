Bloody Trail At Ang Mo Kio Void Deck Alarms Residents

Anyone’s 1st reaction upon seeing a large pool of blood would think something bad had happened.

Yesterday (3 Sep), residents of a HDB block spotted a large pool of blood at the void deck and stairs, feeling something amiss.

Source

Although it turns out that nobody was attacked, the truth is a little stranger.

Apparently, a man had cut his own leg while allegedly drunk, and then walked home.

Bloody trail alarms residents

A resident of Block 511 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 was alarmed — there was a bloody trail, with the imprints of bare feet visible.

The trail even went to the floor he stays in, according to Instagram page SgFollowsAll.

Source

There was also a grisly scene at the void deck.

Source

While it’s not apparent in that picture, there’s a pair of flip-flops lying amidst the bloody scene.

This might explain the bloody footprints.

Man walked home after allegedly injuring his leg

What appears closest to the truth is this at the moment.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the man had, after consuming alcohol, allegedly injured himself. There are allegations that the injuries were self-inflicted, although we cannot confirm this.

After this, he walked home. He apparently lives at Block 508, which is nearby.

Source

A neighbour told Lianhe Zaobao that the man had returned home at around 9.30pm, apparently sober.

Pictures provided to Lianhe Zaobao show that there was also a blood trail leading righ tup to the floor

Later, the police and SCDF came to the door and brought him to the hospital for treatment. Apparently, concerned friends had called them up.

Police investigating incident

The man didn’t appear seriously injured, although the level of blood shed is indeed alarming.

Police told Lianhe Zaobao that a 56-year-old man was sent to hospital in a sober state, and that investigations are ongoing.

We’re definitely very puzzled by this incident, but nobody was seriously harmed.

That said, we hope the man gets the help he needs, since his behaviour does not appear logically consistent.

Featured image adapted from Instagram.