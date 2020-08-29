Thai Man Struggles To Bring Home Uniqlo Bras As They Don’t Give Plastic Bags

Sometimes a man has to venture into unfamiliar territory to buy products for their SO. But what are they to do if they can’t hide their purchase in a bag?

This man from Thailand was going to simply bring them home hidden in a bag, but was told that Uniqlo doesn’t give out plastic bags.

Turmoil ensues, in hilarious fashion.

We summarise the story below.

Man struggles to bring home girlfriend’s Uniqlo bras

The man, who runs a page named Ban Gu Eng, is first seen at a Uniqlo store in Thailand, buying bras for his girlfriend.

However, he’s feeling a little shy and doesn’t want to be seen carrying them out of the store.

Somehow, he feels no embarrassment carrying an array of lingerie to the counter to pay for them — albeit, he’s quite eager to pay for them and hide the innerwear in a bag.

But then, here comes the 1st hurdle. Uniqlo Thailand doesn’t give out plastic bags as they care about the environment.

Brainstorming for top-secret mission

With no plastic bags, how is the man going to bring the lingerie home?

He needs time to think. So, he does just that — at the counter.

Thus, he comes up with various ideas so that he can dabao the bras home without fuss.

Plan A — to wear the bra out.

Okay, maybe not.

Plan B, sling all of the bras on his pants.

Source

Okay, not feasible either. Also, the security guard has been staring suspiciously at him for a while.

Plan C, wear them as glasses.

Wait, then he can’t see. That’s clearly the biggest problem here, not the fact that he’s wearing a bra on his head.

So Plan D, bite on them and carry them home, as a dog might.

Wait, then he can’t talk anymore.

Perhaps he has to get a little creative using what he can buy at the store.

How about a T-shirt slinged like a bag?

But that doesn’t look right since he’s not wearing the shirt — he’s buying it to store underwear.

What should the man do, then?

Uniqlo sells alternative bags

Turns out, Uniqlo Thailand aren’t heartless enough to make customers sling a shirt into a bag to bring their clothes home.

They do sell ECO Bags, as well as paper bags.

Uniqlo will donate part of the proceeds to the Wildlife Rescue Foundation of Thailand, too.

Problem solved, then — just buy an ECO Bag and you can bring your underwear home!

Now the man can bring home his clothes using the bag to cover his head.

Viral content creator in Thailand

The star of the show went viral in late 2018 due to the content he posts.

The page’s name Ban Gu Eng – My House – is actually a parody of another page run by his colleague, Next Door.

Next Door is a photography blog, but My House was filled with crazy stories in the form of pictures.

Over time, he began to come up with new gags and stories to amuse, leading to companies approaching him to advertise products.

We assume that the story was done in collaboration with Uniqlo Thailand to advertise the ECO Bag.

All we know now is that the ECO Bag is the bag of choice to cover our heads in, to prevent shame.

