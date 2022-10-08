Man Apologises For Alleged Cat Abuse, Says He Didn’t Know ‘Playing’ Could Hurt Feline

Man Sincerely Apologises For Alleged Abuse After Video Of Man Throwing & Twirling Cat Goes Viral

Recently, a series of viral videos on Instagram shocked netizens as they showed a man throwing and twirling a cat like a rag doll.

The cat’s owner, who shared the footage, said she alerted the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) of the alleged cat abuse.

A man has now come forward to apologise for his actions.

He said he didn’t know that “playing” with the cat could hurt it.

Man expresses apologies for ‘recent incident’

The apology was contained in an Instagram post and story posted by a person named Jimmy Wong on Saturday (8 Oct) evening.

The public announcement was the only post and story on the account.

In the message, he referred to a “recent incident”, and expressed his “deepest and most sincere apologies” to animal lovers.

Man says he had no intention of hurting cat

Firstly, Mr Wong said that he had no intention of hurting the cat.

In fact, he didn’t know that “playing with the cat in such a manner” could hurt him.

In the video, the man is seen throwing the cat into the air before barely catching it in his arms.

At one point, he seemingly mistimes his catch, causing the cat to land directly on the ground.

The man subsequently holds the animal by his front limbs and swings him up and down as if he’s doing kettlebell swings.

In another clip, the same man appears to be holding the same feline by one of his hind legs and swinging him back and forth like a pendulum.

In a third clip, he’s seen rapidly twirling a cat around on the floor.

Nevertheless, Mr Wong acknowledged in his “announcement” that his actions had caused unhappiness and displeasure.

For that, he apologised again.

Man says cat’s injuries due to other reasons

After apologising, Mr Wong went on to deny that the cat’s injuries were a result of his actions.

The cat’s owner had posted photos purportedly showing his injured paw and what looked like a reddened area underneath one of his eyes.

The swollen eye, on the other hand, was due to an infection, and he was told by the cat’s owner that a visit to the vet wasn’t needed, he said.

He added that he should’ve insisted on bringing the cat to the vet “on hindsight”.

Owner never expressed displeasure over alleged cat abuse: Man

Mr Wong pointed out that the cat’s owner never expressed displeasure at the way he handled her cat.

In fact, he also noted that she was present during all three incidents, presumably referring to the three viral videos.

She also recorded them using CCTV and her smartphone.

Speaking to MS News, the cat’s owner had claimed that she was afraid of confronting the man over her cat due to his history of violence.

Saga is ‘love-hate relationship breakup’

According to Mr Wong, the whole saga is a “very straightforward love-hate relationship breakup”.

The cat’s owner had told MS News that she was in a relationship with the man in the videos for almost two years since Nov 2020, during which he would head over to her place on some occasions.

Mr Wong also described her posts as defamatory, so he wanted to let his legal advisors respond.

However, the incident has now been blown out of proportion and his innocent daughter has been affected, he said.

He implored members of the public to leave his family and associates alone, claiming that they’ve received death threats and abuse.

Wanting these to stop, he decided to make a public announcement.

AVS informed of alleged cat abuse, man also accused of harassment

The owner told MS News that the cat, a male cat named Pidan, was taken to the vet after her father noticed he couldn’t fully open one eye.

He has since fully recovered but will go for a full check-up soon to see if there’s any internal bleeding.

AVS has apparently been informed about the alleged case of animal abuse and has sent officers down to record a statement.

MS News has reached out to AVS for more information and will update this article accordingly when they get back.

Apart from the animal abuse allegations, the cat’s owner claimed that the man had harassed and doxxed her. She said that the police are currently investigating these claims.

