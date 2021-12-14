SPCA Appeals For Information After Man Lifts Dog By Leash In Sembawang

In recent years, there has been a troubling number of pet abuse cases. Most worryingly, many of these cases involve what appears to be the owners of these pets.

In a clip recently posted on Instagram, a man was seen lifting what seems to be his dog by its leash while running with it in Sembawang.

Since then, many netizens have been furious and hoped action will be taken against the man.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has also been made aware of the video and has escalated the matter to the authorities.

Man seen lifting dog by leash in Sembawang

On Monday (13 Dec), a netizen posted a video of a man lifting a dog by its leash near Sembawang Park.

The man was first seen bending down near the dog.

He then stood up and lifted the dog by its leash.

The man then started running while the dog was still being lifted.

According to the Instagram user, there were 2 individuals walking 3 puppies that resemble maltipoos.

The video has since gone viral, with many people demanding action to be taken.

SPCA appeals for more information

In response to MS News, SPCA says they are aware of the video circulating.

SPCA Executive Director, Ms Aarthi Sankar, mentioned that tugging and carrying an animal by the leash is very dangerous and could endanger the dog’s life and well-being.

Thus, pet owners are strongly discouraged to use such aversive actions to instil fear.

SPCA has since informed the authorities about the matter. Additionally, they are also appealing to those with credible information regarding the location and person in the video.

Anyone with such details may contact SPCA through their hotline at 6287 5355) or via email at inspector@spca.org.sg.

SPCA assures that any information provided will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

Hope authorities will find man soon

It is worrying to see how the dog was being treated in the video.

If the man was daring enough to behave as such in public, it could mean that the dog might be suffering worse conditions at home.

Hopefully, the authorities will be able to identify the man in the video soon and save the dog from further harm.

