Man Tries Resuscitating Grandma Sick With Covid-19, Broke Into Tears When It Wasn’t Successful

Bonded by blood, our loved ones are the individuals whom we cherish most, and many of us would literally do anything in order to save their lives.

A man in Mexico showed us just that, as he administers mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to his grandma, who had symptoms of Covid-19.

Sadly, the attempt to revive her was unsuccessful and she tragically passed away.

Man resuscitates grandma with Covid-19 symptoms outside hospital

According to Argentinian newspaper La Nacion, the tragic scene happened last Monday (8 Jun) at the carpark of a hospital in Mexico City.

The elderly lady was reportedly in the car alone when she displayed severe symptoms indicative of the coronavirus. She had trouble breathing in the morning and was awaiting medical attention in the car.

Her grandson, apparently in his 30s, noticed it happening and rushed back to the vehicle.

Seeing her unconscious at that point, the man administered mouth-to-mouth resuscitation in an attempt to revive his grandmother, disregarding the risk of contracting the virus himself, reported La Nacion.

But it was too late, as her vital signs were already gone by then.

Another relative soon arrived and tried getting a response from the elderly lady, but to no avail.

Doctors later pronounced her dead

Doctors from the hospital later pronounced the woman dead after confirming that she no longer had a pulse, reported La Nacion.

The grandson broke into tears after hearing the news, as he mourned the loss of his grandmother.

The anguish and hurt were apparent on his face, as he embraced her for the last time.

Tested positive for Covid-19 later on

Examinations later confirmed that the lady was infected with the coronavirus, though she was asymptomatic until the day of her demise. It wasn’t disclosed if her grandson tested positive for Covid-19 later on.

Mexico has reported 150,000 cases of Covid-19 to date, and are seeing additional cases in the thousands every day.

Touching display of love for one’s family

Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family of the deceased woman. May she rest in peace.

Her grandson’s decision of throwing caution to the wind might not be the most advisable given how infectious the coronavirus is, but is a touching display of how we’re willing to just about do anything to save our loved ones’ lives.

