24-Year-Old Arrested For Suspected Murder Of Wife In Boon Lay On 27 Aug

Murder cases are not very common in Singapore. But when they do occur, the perpetrator and victim tend to know each other.

Police said that they arrested a 24-year-old man on Thursday (27 Aug) for the suspected murder of his wife.

He’ll be charged in court tomorrow (29 Aug).

Woman found in Boon Lay with injuries and unconscious

According to Channel NewsAsia, police received a call for assistance at around 6.30pm on Thursday (27 Aug).

They found an injured and motionless 26-year-old woman at the void deck of Block 211 Boon Lay Place, who was unconscious as she was taken to hospital.

It’s unclear as to whether the man and woman lived at that block, as details were not specified.

Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries at around 9.58pm.

Police said they found the 24-year-old man – her husband – in less than 3 hours and arrested him on suspicion of murder.

Man will be charged in court on 29 Aug

While other details are scant at the moment, the man will go to court to face his charges on 29 Aug.

Those convicted of murder face the death penalty.

Police are still investigating the case.

MS News offers our condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim, and may she rest in peace.

