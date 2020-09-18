Actress Tracy Lee Shares Heartwarming Scene Of Elderly Man Reassuring Wife

Real life is rarely like how it is on TV, where romance dramas are tinted a rosy pink. However, an elderly couple strolling along MacRitchie Nature Trail was an exception.

Local actress Tracy Lee took to Instagram on Tuesday (15 Sep) to share her encounter with an elderly couple, who seemed like they were dating in high school all over again.

Source

The exchange shows us that true love is unwavering.

Couple’s exchange straight out of TV romance

Ms Lee, who was also on a stroll, described the heartwarming exchange between a husband and wife at MacRitchie Nature Trail.

The elderly lady sounded rather discouraged, making a remark which roughly translates to,

I can’t stand up, in the future, I will be unable to walk at all

Her husband then reassures her,

I can still walk, I will walk with you.

The lady’s husband then guided her to the railings of a jetty and they looked out to the scenery together.

Source

Elderly man reminds Tracy Lee of a touching love song

Ms Lee said that she was reminded of a song titled “当你老了”, which roughly translates to “When You Are Old”. The song describes love during old age.

She adds that the every couple should grow to be as loving as the seniors she encountered at MacRitchie.

She says, in Chinese,

Love is mutual support, love is companionship, love is the most powerful force.

Couple goals

We are really moved to see a couple that continues to dote and depend on each into their senior years. Not only did they support each other with words, they also did so with actions.

Image for illustration purposes.

Source

Though there is no such thing as a perfect marriage, there is a perfect person out there for everyone. It looks like this couple won the lottery of love.

Featured image adapted from Instagram and Wikimedia Commons.