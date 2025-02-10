Man spends S$12K but fails to get Vietnamese bride, matchmaking agency denies cheating him

Man spends S$12,000 in 3 years on matchmaking agency but fails to get a bride

A 43-year-old man who spent S$12,000 on a matchmaking agency in hopes of marrying a Vietnamese bride is now accusing the agency of cheating him after two failed attempts.

Mr Wang told Shin Min Daily News that he enlisted True Love Vietnam Bride Matchmaker, located on Orchard Road, in 2021 to find a wife.

Two years ago, the agency introduced him to a Vietnamese woman named ‘Ah Hua’.

After meeting in Singapore, he flew to Vietnam and paid a S$2,000 betrothal fee, only to discover she was already engaged.

She allegedly insisted he pay the fee immediately and hold the wedding the next month for her to break off her engagement.

However, disagreements arose, and the marriage fell through.

2nd match denied entry to Singapore

At the end of last year, the agency introduced him to another Vietnamese woman, ‘Ah Lian’.

They agreed to marry, but she was unexpectedly denied entry to Singapore for unknown reasons.

Despite being told full payment was required to arrange her arrival, she was still barred from entering.

Mr Wang, who had been quoted S$10,000 for the process, ended up spending S$12,000 without securing a bride.

Agency introduced more than 20 women

Mark Lin, the founder of True Love Vietnam Bride Matchmaker, said he introduced Mr Wang to more than 20 women — far more than the one or two most clients need before marrying.

Mr Lin also denied misleading Mr Wang and clarified that while Ah Hua had been previously engaged, her arrangement had already fallen through when they met.

“Our process requires both parties to agree to marry before the betrothal fee is paid and a wedding date is set,” he explained. “Ah Hua was no longer engaged when she met Mr Wang — I did not deceive him.”

He also refuted claims that the S$10,000 fee covered everything, explaining that a large portion went toward intermediary fees.

“I paid Vietnamese intermediaries to arrange matches, and he met over 20 women,” he said. “I covered nearly S$7,000 to S$8,000 in fees for him, leaving little profit.”

Frequently questioned if women were after his money

While Mr Wang claimed the women often changed their minds, Mr Lin argued he was overly suspicious and frequently doubted them.

“Every time a woman agrees to marry him, he questions whether she’s after his money,” he said.

Even after finally agreeing to marry Ah Lian, complications arose — she flew to Singapore but was refused entry.

Mr Wang noted that an appeal would take at least eight weeks, and if unsuccessful, they would be separated, rendering the marriage pointless.

Concerned about undisclosed issues, he also feared that rushing into marriage could lead to future problems.

Has never been in a relationship & longs to settle down

Mr Lin advised Mr Wang to register the marriage first, saying it would improve Ah Lian’s chances of entering Singapore.

“Registering shows she is entering as your wife. But I’m not the one getting married — if he won’t do the paperwork, I can’t help,” he said.

Having never been in a relationship, Mr Wang said he longs to settle down.

“I live alone in a four-room HDB flat. Festive seasons feel empty,” he shared. “I truly hope to find a partner and start a family.”

