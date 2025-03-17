Man allegedly steals cash & credit card on flight to S’pore, will be charged in court

Man allegedly steals items from another passenger’s bag in overhead cabin on flight to S’pore

A 51-year-old Chinese national will be charged in court after he allegedly stole a credit card and cash on a flight to Singapore.

The items were allegedly taken from another passenger’s bag that was in the overhead luggage compartment, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release sent to MS News on Monday (17 March).

Man on flight allegedly steals from bag while victim is away from his seat

The Chinese national was on board the flight en route to Singapore on Monday, SPF said.

While the victim was away from his seat, the suspect was purportedly seen taking his bag from the overhead cabin.

He then allegedly took the bag to his seat and rummaged through its contents.

The suspect was said to have subsequently hidden the victim’s belongings in his jacket and returned his bag to the overhead cabin.

Victim alerted, man arrested after police called

The witness, another male passenger, alerted the victim to what he saw.

When the victim checked his bag, he found a credit card, S$200 and RM100 (S$30) missing from his wallet.

After touchdown, the victim and witness got off the plane and searched for the man while also calling the police.

SPF was alerted at about 12.20am on Monday, it said.

The man was located in the transit area of Changi Airport and was arrested for suspected theft by officers from the Airport Police Division.

The Chinese national will be charged in court on Tuesday (18 March) with theft under Section 379 of the Penal Code 1871, read with Section 3 of the Tokyo Convention Act 1971.

If convicted of theft, he faces a jail sentence of up to three years and/or a fine.

The police have “zero tolerance” against theft on board an aircraft, it said, adding that it would “spare no effort” to apprehend offenders.

They will be dealt with “sternly in accordance with the law”, SPF also said.

Passengers advised to adopt crime prevention measures on flights

SPF also reminded passengers to protect themselves from becoming victims of crime by adopting crime prevention measures.

These include keeping cash or valuables on their person at all times instead of storing them in overhead luggage compartments.

They should also keep a lookout for passengers who open the cabins during the flight to rifle through baggage.

If suspicious behaviour is seen, they should alert cabin crew immediately, SPF added.

