35-Year-Old Man Caught Swimming From Singapore To Malaysia Illegallly

Entering and departing Singapore illegally is an offence under Singapore law which carries some pretty severe punishment.

On Tuesday (18 Aug), Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers at Woodlands Checkpoint arrested a man for illegal leaving Singapore, swimming in the direction of Malaysia.

Man also under investigation for causing hurt

In addition to his illegal attempt to swim across the Causeway, the 35-year-old man is also apparently under investigations for another alleged crime.

The man had apparently voluntarily caused hurt through “dangerous weapons or means”, reports ICA.

In the lone picture provided by ICA, the man was seen dressed in an orange floral shirt and a navy Lungi — a sarong-esque garment popular in South Asia.

The man’s Lungi was visibly wet.

If found guilty of his latest ‘misconduct’, the 35-year-old man faces a fine of up to $2,000, a jail term not exceeding 6 months, or both.

Back in 2017, 4 men attempted to swim from Malaysia to Singapore. Thankfully, officers from the Police Coast Guard managed to arrest them before they could enter Singapore waters.

Kudos to the vigilant ICA officers

Kudos to the ICA officers for staying vigilant and successfully foiling the man’s attempt at leaving Singapore illegally.

We hope this serves as an effective deterrence for others thinking of doing the same.

