Man Shouts & Throws Chair When He Can’t Get Milo At Tampines Coffee Shop

If there’s one thing Singaporeans love it’s our iced beverages — Milo peng, kopi peng, and, teh peng, are often essential companions to our meals.

One man was craving for his Milo peng a little too much on the evening of Tuesday (1 Sep).

When he could not purchase Milo from the Tampines coffee shop, he flew into a rage, to the point of throwing a chair into the middle of the road.

Source

Cars on the road honked at him and fortunately, were quick enough to avoid getting hit by the chair.

Man throws chair at Tampines kopitiam

On Tuesday (1 Sep) around 6pm in the evening, a man approached the coffee shop’s drink stall at 820 Tampines Street 81.

He looked to be about 20 years old.

Source

According to Lianhe Zaobao, he wanted to buy a Milo peng but was rejected as he did not have the $1.60 needed to pay for it.

Upon finding out he could not get his Milo peng, the man flew into a rage.

Man throws chair onto road by Tampines kopitiam

The man shouted in anger, picked up a chair and threw it at the front of the drink stall, scaring diners.

He seemed to be hysterical as he continued shouting, walking towards the railing by the road.

In a fit of anger, he grabbed a chair beside the railing and hurls it onto the road.

Cars on the road honked and had to slow down and avoid the chair in the middle of the road.

A motorist later retrieved the chair from the road, back to safety.

Source

An uncle tried to get the man to leave the kopitiam but as he walked towards the street, he tried to throw an incense burner metal container onto the road.

Thankfully, he was stopped by another man.

Domestic helper came looking for man

A domestic helper soon arrived at the kopitiam looking for the man.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, that was when the drink stall cashier realised that the man was not emotionally stable.

He also recognised the domestic helper as she patronised the stall to buy Milo peng 3 to 4 times a week.

Netizens expressed sympathy towards man

While some chose to focus on the fact that the man seemed triggered over a drink, other netizens expressed their sympathy towards the situation.

One netizen jokes, why didn’t any kind souls treat him to a drink.

Translation: Where are the kind-hearted people? Why didn’t anyone treat him a drink?Source



Another netizen made the conjecture that he might have special needs.

Translation: Perhaps the man is a person with special needs.

Source



In the same vein, a netizen expressed that we should all be able to empathise with the family’s situation.

Source

The comment above translates as:

Even if having an emotionally unstable person in the family deserves sympathy, he shows violent tendencies. Hopefully, the family will be careful about the safety of the helper who always accompanies him and not to let him roam about alone.

However, he hopes that the family will be able to better care for him and ensure his safety by not letting him out alone.

Hope the man is fine

Thankfully, not many diners were present at the time and nobody was hurt in this incident.

While we are unsure of the condition of the man, we hope he is fine.

Kudos to the people present at the scene for trying to help diffuse the situation.

Featured image adapted from Lianhe Zaobao and Google Maps.