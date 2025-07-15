Man found unresponsive with vape in his hand on S’pore public bus, police & ambulance called

Man on bus appears to be bleeding, holding vape in his right hand

Earlier this month, passengers on a Singapore public bus had their ride suspended when a fellow commuter was found unresponsive.

Footage posted on Instagram by citizen journalism site STOMP showed the man clutching an e-cigarette, or vape, in his right hand.

Man held vape & was unresponsive to bus captain’s questions

In the video, the man’s eyes were closed and he was shaking slightly, seemingly oblivious to those around him.

While his right hand held the vape, his left hand was placed on top of a white tote bag in the seat next to his.

The bus captain attempted to talk to him but he did not respond. His legs also dangled in the air at an awkward angle.

The clip then zoomed in to show apparent bloodstains on the floor.

Man was allegedly vaping on bus

The witness who sent in the video told STOMP that the incident took place on service 110 between 5.30pm and 6.10pm on 1 July.

The man was allegedly seen vaping as the bus was travelling on the Tampines Expressway.

After a passenger reported him to the bus captain, he went to check on the man.

The ride was subsequently suspended, with passengers having to wait for the next bus.

Police & ambulance called, man conveyed to hospital

SMRT Buses Deputy Managing Director Vincent Gay told STOMP that the bus captain was alerted to an unconscious passenger while the bus had stopped at a bus stop.

When the bus captain approached the passenger, he found that he was unresponsive and holding a vape.

All other passengers were transferred to another bus, while the bus captain stayed with the unresponsive passenger till the police and ambulance arrived, Mr Gay said.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force then conveyed him to Sengkang General Hospital.

Mr Gay added that SMRT strongly encourages passengers to report such incidents to staff immediately.

Also read: MS Polls: 67% of respondents believe that vaping is worse than smoking, some still unsure

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from (buses[IN]gapore!) on Facebook. Photo for illustration purposes only.