The passing of a loved one is an indescribable heartache. If you at least get to say goodbye to your loved ones in person one last time, it helps to move on. But what if you can’t?

Unfortunately, the family of a worker injured in the Mandai fire last Thursday (24 Sep) had to go through that.

He succumbed to his injuries 3 days later, passing away on Sunday (27 Sep). His family in China managed to speak to him for one final time only via a video call.

Migrant worker suffered severe burns in Mandai fire

Chinese national Wang Hai Tao suffered severe burns when a fire broke out at World Metal Industries, a general waste disposal facility in Mandai Estate.

He was sent to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where he spent 3 days fighting for his life, reported The New Paper (TNP).

Unfortunately, he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Video called his family every day

According to World Metal Industries’ managing director, who only wanted to be known as Mr Luo, Mr Wang was able to video call his family in China every day while in hospital.

Mr Luo was quoted by TNP as saying,

We arranged for him to video call his family in China every day till his last breath.

While, he didn’t get to see his family in person, at least Mr Wang also did have the company of his colleagues and friends, who said their goodbyes in person before he passed away.

Mr Luo also shared that Mr Wang was a good employee and father.

The company will be discussing funeral arrangements with his family.

Fire had to do with pile of scrap metal

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which received a call about the fire at 228A Mandai Estate on Thursday (24 Sep) evening, managed to put it out using 4 water jets.

According to the SCDF, the fire had to do with a pile of scrap metal with an area of 400 square metres.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are still ongoing.

Condolences to Mr Wang’s family

Migrant workers head overseas to work to provide a better life for their families back home.

Thus, for these families, losing their breadwinner to a foreign land, and not even being able to say goodbye in person, would be one of the hardest things to experience.

It’s truly a tragedy that shouldn’t happen to anyone.

MS News sends our deepest condolences to Mr Wang’s family, friends and colleagues.

