Marina Barrage Visited By Covid-19 Cases On 3 Jul

Marina Barrage, Wisma Atria & a popular heartland mall for Easties, Kallang Wave Mall, have been added to a list compiled by Ministry of Health (MOH) in a major update on Thursday (9 Jul).

Over 20 more visits paid by an unstated number of confirmed Covid-19 were added in yesterday’s update.

We summarise other notable & new entries below.

Multiple regular visits to My Kampung at Kallang Wave Mall

An interesting part of Thursday’s (9 Jul) update involves repeat visits paid to My Kampung at Kallang Wave Mall — most of which happen during a 12.30-1pm window, and 5.30-6pm.

Kallang Wave Mall – My Kampung Tuesday (30 Jun), 5.25-6.00pm Friday (3 Jul), 12.30-1pm Friday (3 Jul), 5.26-6pm Saturday (4 Jul), 5.25-6pm Sunday (5 Jul), 5.25-6pm Monday (6 Jul), 12.30-1pm Monday (6 Jul), 5.25-6pm Tuesday (7 Jul), 5.25-6pm



Here are other respective mall visits added to MOH’s entries — including Sim Lim Square & Bugis Junction.

Malls

Jurong Point Sunday (28 Jun), 10.35am-12pm Sunday (28 Jun), 3.20-4.50pm Toast Box COURTS FairPrice Xtra

Bugis Junction Sunday (28 Jun), 6-6.30pm



IMM – ANDES by ASTONS Friday (3 Jul), 7.20-10.20pm



Sim Lim Square Saturday (4 Jul), 5.50-6.20pm



Wisma Atria – Picnic Urban Food Court Saturday (5 Jul), 9.20-10.05pm



Locations of malls are generally spread out across Singapore, with Jurong Point & IMM being in the West, and central malls like Wisma Atria at the heart of town.

Funan Mall, a Woodlands driving centre & Marina Barrage added

A driving centre & places of interest like Marina Barrage were visited by Covid-19 cases over the course of the last 2 weeks as well.

Places of Interest & Driving Centres

Decathlon – Viva Business Park Thursday (25 Jun), 12.40-1.20pm

Little India Arcade – 48 Serangoon Road Monday (29 Jun), 3.05-3.50pm

Westgate – Ma Kuang TCM Medical Centre Tuesday (30 Jun), 7.50-9.45pm

Kaki Bukit AutoHub Thursday (2 Jul), 9.25-10.10am

Singapore Driving Centre – Woodlands Saturday (5 Jul) – 7.55-10.15am

Marina Barrage Friday (3 Jul), 10-10.45pm



Funan Mall – Expressions Singapore Saturday (4 Jul), 12.06-1pm



This could be attributed to Phase 2’s permission of social visits in under groups of 5. However, MOH & NEA have stated that there’s no need to avoid these areas as they’ve been sanitised accordingly.

Jollibee outlet & Old Airport hawker centre visited by Covid-19 cases

F&B establishments & supermarkets make for a sizeable part of the update too — including fastfood chains like Novena’s Jollibee outlet, and Old Airport hawker centre.

Food Centres & Cafes

Geylang East Market & Food Centre Thursday (25 Jun), 12.10-12.50pm

Nouri – 72 Amoy Street Friday (26 Jun), 7.40-11.28pm



Jollibee – Novena Square 2 Sunday (28 Jun), 7.25-8.05pm

Heavenly Wang – Clifford Centre Monday (29 Jun), 1.10-4pm



Sedap Coffee Shop – 735 Pasir Ris Street 72 Thursday (2 Jul), 12.30-1pm

Jalan Batu Hawker Centre Thursday (2 Jul), 5.25-6pm



Old Airport Road Food Centre & Shopping Mall Saturday (4 Jul), 11.20am-12pm

People’s Park Food Centre Saturday (5 Jul) – 11.45am-12.20pm



Supermarkets

Sheng Siong Supermarket – 108 McNair Road Tuesday (30 Jun), 7.30-8.05pm



FairPrice Hub – 1 Joo Koon Circle Saturday (4 Jul), 7.15-8.15pm



As dine-ins are allowed in Phase 2, patrons are reminded to wear their masks after meals are complete as a precaution.

Visitors should also take previous advisories to avoid peak crowds to heart. We can all try to be efficient with our travels outdoors, only heading out when necessary.

90+ entries on MOH’s list since 25 Jun

The list of entries on MOH’s list denoting the places visited by Covid-19 cases have expanded considerably — with 90+ entries in total since 25 Jun.

This could be chalked up to Singapore’s move to Phase 2, and upcoming Phase 3 regulations.

However, MOH & NEA have stated that there’s no need to avoid these areas as they’ll be properly sanitised and sterilised after declarations.

The reason for listing these places is to facillitate contact tracing efforts. You can view Annex C3 of MOH’s 4.5 page list here in full.

Stay vigilant & monitor your health closely

If you or your loved ones have been in the vicinity of these areas at the similar times, do monitor your health for 14 days from the date of visit.

Respiratory symptoms like runny nose, cough, fever should also be declared to your doctor accordingly.

As Phase 2 goes on, we should continue to stay vigilant and use SafeEntry while observing safe distancing & mask regulations where possible.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps, Google Maps & Google Maps.