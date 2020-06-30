S’pore’s First Female General To Contest In Marymount SMC, To Run Against Ex-Colonel

Singapore’s first female general Gan Siow Huang, 44, has said that she will be contesting Marymount Single-Member Constituency (SMC).

She revealed this to the media on the way to the nomination centre on Tuesday (30 Jun), Nomination Day for the 2020 General Election.

She will be going up against the Progress Singapore Party’s (PSP’s) Dr Ang Yong Guan, 65, who also has a background in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) – he spent about 20 years in the SAF and retired as a colonel.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Featured images adapted from Facebook and Facebook.