MBS cancels final drone show on 18 Feb due to mechanical issues & apologises for inconvenience

MBS cancels drone show on 18 Feb, no replacement show added

Those planning to watch the final Chinese New Year (CNY) drone show by the Marina Bay Sands (MBS) should note that it has been cancelled.

MBS said that the cancellation of the show on Sunday (18 Feb) was due to “mechanical issues”.

The integrated resort (IR) also apologised for any inconvenience caused.

MBS cancels drone show in the interest of safety

In a statement sent to MS News on Saturday (17 Feb), an MBS spokesperson said the cancellation of the final drone show was due to “mechanical issues with the drones during the scheduled pre-show tests”.

“The safety of the team and members of the public is our priority,” the spokesperson added.

There will be no more shows added to replace the cancelled show.

Display was supposed to take place across 6 nights

This means the drone show on Friday (16 Feb) was effectively the fifth and final one.

The display, titled ‘The Legend of the Dragon Gate’, was initially supposed to take place across six nights starting from 6 Feb.

One of the highlights was when the fleet of 1,500 drones converged to craft majestic dragon silhouettes.

However, the 6 Feb show was later cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances and was replaced by a show added on 12 Feb.

After three shows, the show on Saturday (17 Feb) was rescheduled to Thursday (15 Feb) and the start time pushed back to 9pm from 8pm.

MBS apologises after it cancels drone show

People who had missed what was supposed to be the first five drone shows, and were planning to come down for the show on Sunday, might be disappointed by its sudden cancellation.

Thus, the MBS spokesperson apologised for any inconvenience caused.

The IR also thanked visitors for their “strong support” of the inaugural drone series.

