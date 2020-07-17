Marina Bay Sands Casino Visited By Covid-19 Cases 3 Times In July

Now that Phase 2 has kicked off in full swing, most citizens are busy falling back into their pre-Circuit Breaker routines, albeit in a socially responsible manner.

In MOH’s recent Covid-19 location update on Thursday (16 Jul), 5 visits to 2 major casinos in Singapore – Marina Bay Sands & Resorts World Sentosa – were logged.

Here are the details of the visits which occurred in early July:

Marine Bay Sands Casino: 2 Jul (Fri), 9.35-10.25pm 5 Jul (Sun), 12.35-2.30am 5 Jul (Sun), 10.05pm-12.50am

Resorts World Sentosa Casino: 4 Jul (Sun), 11.30am-1.30pm 6 Jul (Mon), 10.30pm-12.00am



You can view the full list of over 80+ places logged by MOH here.

5 casino visits in 1st week of July

Major casinos in Singapore were visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases at least 5 times in the first week of July. We observe 3 visits to Marina Bay Sands in total by unspecified number of cases.

One evening visit on 2 Jul and two late-night visits on 5 Jul — the latest of which lasted till 2.30am.

Over at Resorts World Sentosa, Covid-19 patients were present at the Casino for at least 2 hours.

During a noon visit on Sunday (4 Jul), and a late night visit on 6 Jul — from 10.30pm to 12.00am.

Close contacts have been notified

Those identified as close contacts should have been informed by MOH as contact-tracing efforts continue.

Besides facilitating contact-tracing efforts, authorities have assured citizens that all visited areas have been sanitised & citizens don’t have to avoid these places.

Harder to stagger visits with Phase 2 in full swing

Most entertainment encounters happened in the evening & on weekends — consistent with peak timings to enter casinos.

In general, we surmise that it would be harder to stagger our visits now that Phase 2 is in full swing.

However, we can still only head out to buy necessities & meet friends where necessary — and make it a point to stay masked up & safely-distanced when heading out for a meal or entertainment.

Heartland locations will still be declared

FYI, MOH has been listing public areas visited by Covid-19 patients prior to Phase 2 for contact-tracing purposes.

Heartland locations where confirmed Covid-19 patients have visited for 30 min or longer will continue to be made known to the public.

For citizens who’ve visited these places at similar dates & timings, do monitor your health for the next 14 days.

Stay vigilant for respiratory symptoms

Visitors of these areas are reminded to see a doctor immediately if they develop any of these respiratory symptoms:

Cough

Sore throat

Runny nose

Fever

Loss of taste/smell

Patients should also inform their doctors of their “exposure history”, said MOH.

Only head out for essential engagements

We wish all affected patients a swift recovery and hope that citizens adhere to social-distancing cues & mask regulations to minimise risks of transmission to our loved ones.

If you’ve visited any of these locations recently, do pay close attention to your health & well-being over the next 2 weeks.

