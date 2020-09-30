MCCY Has Not Fined Anyone For Flying Flag Past 30 Sep Deadline & Does Not Plan To Do So

As September draws to a close, the deadline by which the Singapore National flag has to be taken down from buildings is here.

Responding to concerns raised by members of the public, Minister for Culture, Community & Youth Edwin Tong took to Facebook on Wednesday (30 Sep) to reassure members of the public.

In his post, Minister Tong shared that nobody has been fined thus far for flying their flags past the stipulated deadline.

However, the Ministry will not hesitate to ‘punish’ those who show “deliberate disrespect” to the flag.

Edwin Tong says no one has been fined for flying flag past deadline

According to Minister Tong’s Facebook post, nobody – as far as he knows – has been fined for flying the Singapore flag past the 30 Sep deadline.

He reassures Singaporeans that the Ministry of Culture, Community & Youth (MCCY) also does not plan on doing so.

Describing the display of our National flag outside our abodes a “stirring” sight, Mr Tong said there aren’t any reasons to prosecute those who simply want to show their patriotism.

In his words,

Patriotism is not just a right, it’s simply right.

The Minister also shared that the regulations are in place to protect the dignity of the National flag.

Hence, the MCCY will not hesitate to take action against those who treat the Singapore flag with “deliberate disrespect”.

MCCY looking at other occasions during which flag can be flown

Separately, MCCY is currently in the midst of reviewing the Singapore Arms and Flag and National Anthem Act, possibly allowing flags to be flown for other occasions.

This must, of course, be done in a way which safeguards the flag from “extended display or neglect”.

Mr Tong also took the opportunity to urge Singaporeans to share their opinions on how else we can express our love for the country through the display of flags.

Singaporeans can input their suggestions through the form here.

Heartened by MCCY’s approach

We’re heartened by MCCY’s approach to this issue, exercising flexibility so Singaporeans will not be ‘punished’ for expressing their love for the country.

If you have any suggestions on other ways that we can show our patriotism, let your thoughts be heard through the form above.

