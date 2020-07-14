Mediacorp Apologises For Negative Gay Stereotypes After Being Called Out By Netizens

Certain societies around the world are on their journey to becoming more progressive in terms of accepting the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender (LGBT) community.

This is reflected in portrayals of LGBT characters in the media. From Captain Holt in Brooklyn 99 to Mitchell in Modern Family, LGBT representatives are no longer one-dimensional characters that fit neatly into stereotypes.

Back home in Singapore, we are not quite there yet.

A Channel 8 drama has rubbed some Singaporean viewers the wrong way, as they found the portrayal of the show’s gay character problematic.

Channel 8 drama My Guardian Angels

Netizens expressed their discontentment with Mediacorp on social media.

Mediacorp has since apologised and acknowledged the need to be more careful when it came to representation of characters.

Mediacorp gets backlash for portrayal of gay stereotypes in drama

The national broadcaster received backlash for Channel 8 drama My Guardian Angels.

Platforms like Dear Straight People – an LGBTQ+ publisher – also called them out, highlighting that the gay character in the drama was portrayed as a paedophile who has a sexually transmitted disease.

Netizens were quick to note that other characters had also behaved in a homophobic manner.

In this particular scene the parents responded to their son’s attempt to chase a girl by saying, “at least it’s not a guy”.

An online comic from Heckin’ Unicorn – a company selling LGBT merchandise – had also gone viral, describing Mediacorp’s portrayal of the one gay character in the show as “discriminatory”.

Mediacorp apologises for offending or causing distress

Mediacorp has stepped up and responded to social media posts criticising the drama.

They apologised if the content offended or caused distress to anyone.

There is no intention to disrespect or discriminate against any persons or community in the drama.

The comment ended off with them promising to exercise vigilance and be more mindful in their character portrayals.

Apology drew mixed responses, many called for more action

Netizens were thankful Mediacorp responded. However, many were dissatisfied with the disingenuous nature of the apology.

The author of the initial post, Heckin’ Unicorn, called for Mediacorp to stop discriminatory behaviour.

Other netizens believed that Mediacorp needed to properly acknowledge that their character portrayal was offensive and perpetuating negative gay stereotypes.

This netizen pointed out that as Singapore’s national broadcaster, they had a responsibility to protect everyone in the community from harmful stereotypes, including homosexuals.

Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) regulations in Singapore dictate that films “should not, promote or justify a homosexual lifestyle.”.

Well aware of these restraints, some commented that Mediacorp should “either have neutral or positive LGBTQ+ representation or don’t have them at all”.

We have reached out to Mediacorp for comment.

Media representations are very powerful

The media is a strong agent of socialisation. As Singapore’s main broadcaster, Mediacorp has a wide audience and the potential to shape mindsets.

We are thankful for Mediacorp’s acknowledgement of the problematic nature of their character portrayal.

Hopefully, the call for better representation by the LGBTQ+ community has been heard by Mediacorp and they will be more cautious in future.

