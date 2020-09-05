Merdeka 118 Tower Is Expected To Be Ready In Late-2021

Be it for food or shopping, many Singaporeans love visiting the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur (KL) for short getaway trips.

Source

While such trips are currently not possible due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, you might find a new addition to the KL skyline on your next visit.

Come next year, construction for the Merdeka 118 – or Permodan Nasional Berhad 118 – skyscraper is expected to be complete.

The tower is set to be 2nd tallest building in the world and will be more 3 times the height of the OCBC Centre in Raffles Place.

Source

Merdeka 118 is 200 metres taller than Petronas Twin Towers

According to KL Foodie, Merdeka 118 will measure 678.9 metres tall upon completion.

Source

To put things into perspective, that is more than 200 metres taller than the Petronas Twin Towers, and twice as tall as Guoco Tower — Singapore’s tallest building at the time of writing.

Source

Here’s a sneak peek of the view from the tower

The scenery from 91st floor

Source

As you can probably tell from its name, the skyscraper pays tribute to Malaysia’s journey towards independence.

Source

The building’s silhouette reportedly resembles that of Tunku Abdul Rahman’s stance during Malaysia’s Proclamation of Independence.

Source 1, Source 2, Source 3

The tower will have 118 floors, most of which will be used for office premises. It will also have an observation deck, VIP lounge, and even a sky lobby.

Source

While construction for the colossal building is expected to end in late-2021, its surrounding buildings will only be ready in 2024.

Source

Located near Petaling Street Market

Here’s where Merdeka 118 is located if you’re thinking of adding it to your next post-Covid KL trip itinerary.

The tower is located near the famed Petaling Street Market and a 15-minute drive away from the Petronas Twin Towers, so you can probably pay both skyscrapers a visit in a single day if you’re a fan of tall buildings.

While leisure travel might be hard now, it’s never too early to add Merdeka 118 to your list of places to visit in KL once the Covid-19 situation gets better.

Featured image adapted from Twitter and Twitter.