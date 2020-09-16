IMM Michael Kors Sale Has All The Bags We Need To Carry Us Through 2020

The brick-and-mortar retail shops have gradually opened after we transitioned into Phase 2, which means that we can finally get our therapy fix. With the Great Singapore Sale (GSS) upon us, brands are promoting attractive deals, and Michael Kors at IMM is one of them.

Source

Selling both ladies’ and men’s apparel as well as bags at up to 70% discount, there’s something for everybody.

Handbags so you can sashay around town in style

After staying cooped up at home, it’s time to reinvent your style and accessories.

With these sleek and chic bags, you will feel a like a brand new person when you catwalk down the streets — in a stylish mask, of course.

Sloan Chain Shoulder Bag

$203.70 (U.P. $609)

If you’d prefer a more casual look suitable for your lepak sessions with friends, this backpack is both adorable and functional.

Mercer Medium Backpack

$158.70 (U.P. $529)

The clean and sophisticated look means you can even bring it to work without looking like a student heading to school.

But if monochrome colours aren’t for you, go for this bold saddle crossbody instead, in a hue that will fit Christmas and next year’s Chinese New Year celebrations.

Cary Saddle Crossbody

$164.70 (U.P. $549)

Since Michael Kors produces quality products, the bag should be able to withstand your late night suppers or parties till those special occasions come.

Practical accessories & apparel for men

Gentlemen, there are some things for you too.

Look dapper with a new messenger bag, while donning a neat polo tee to pull off that casual but confident vibe.

Kent Large Messenger

$104.70 (U.P. $349)

Opt for this stylish backpack instead, if you like some splashes of colour, or often engage in activities that require you to be constantly on the move.

Jet Set Men’s Backpack

$233.70 (U.P. $779)

Sling any of the bags over a dark-coloured polo tee, and you’ll look like a young professional who’s ready for business but still keeps it chill.

Bryant Polo Tee

$41.70 (U.P. $139)

We’re sure bae would appreciate when they notice you sporting a sexy new look.

Limited sale for 7 days only

IMM is conveniently located near Jurong East Mrt Station with a 10-min bus ride, or a long walk if you’re adventurous.

Address: IMM, 2 Jurong East Street 21, #01-105, Singapore 609601

Date: 16 – 23 Sep 2020

Time: 11am – 8pm

Nearest MRT station: Jurong East

You know that shopping itch is acting up. You are already thinking about which sales-crazy friends to call.

Make a date and pamper yourself a little bit — it has been a hard year so you deserve it!

All images courtesy of Valiram Group unless stated otherwise.