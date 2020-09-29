Microsoft Services Users Experience Global Disruption On 28 Sep

As far as utility is concerned, Microsoft’s programmes like Office 365, Teams or OneDrive arguably bring the most convenience to their users’ lives.

Now that work from home (WFH) and remote-learning arrangements are commonplace, such programs are even more essential than ever.

However, on Monday (28 Sep), some of Microsoft’s services were met with disruptions, affecting many users worldwide.

Microsoft service disruptions lasted more than 2 hours

According to Bloomberg, the service disruptions that plagued users lasted for more than 2 hours.

Microsoft services such as Office 365, Teams, Exchange Online and OneDrive were among those affected.

These Microsoft services are essential to the work lives of many across the world.

As disruptions affected Microsoft Office 365, users found it difficult to access their favourite spreadsheet and word processors, AKA Excel and Words respectively.

Users also had difficulties conducting video conferences as Teams was also down.

Outlook, the popular Microsoft email service was not spared either, reports CNN.

Netizens heavily affected by disruption

With these essential services down, it seems many netizens did not know whether to panic or rejoice.

This meme shared by a Twitter user certainly captured the mood well.

Others decided that they might as well call it a day at work, with the software down.

Some simply rejoiced in the fact that online classes can no longer proceed as planned.

One thing’s for sure, Microsoft services’ outage certainly affected many around the world.

Uncertain when Microsoft services will recover

A Microsoft spokesperson reportedly said that the company currently does not have any information on what caused the outage, reports Bloomberg.

Thankfully, at around 10.20am Singapore time, Microsoft 365 provided an update stating that most services have resumed for most users.

Hope Microsoft is able to resolves issues soon

In a time when WFH and home-based learning is prevalent, such outages can be highly disruptive.

We hope Microsoft conducts a thorough investigation of what caused the disruption and would put in place the necessary measures and safeguard to prevent such incidents in the future.

