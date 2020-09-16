Migrant Worker Gets Terminal Cancer Diagnosis, Needs Treatment So He Has More Time With Newborn

Sometimes life hits us with unexpected curveballs that are difficult to face without help.

For Suresh, a migrant worker from India, tragedy struck when he was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

He received the diagnosis in the same month that his newborn baby came into this world.

A non-profit organisation called Itsrainingraincoats is appealing to the public for funds to provide for his family and cover the cost of his treatment.

Here’s a summary of his story, and how you can help this struggling family.

Migrant worker diagnosed with cancer

Suresh, 39, was diagnosed with gastric cancer on 21 Aug.

Since his illness is in its advanced stages, it’s already spread to other parts of his body.

This includes organs such as his liver, intestines, and gastric tract.

Unfortunately, his cancer is also considered “terminal”, and his life expectancy is around 3 to 6 months without palliative chemotherapy.

Baby arrived shortly after diagnosis

Suresh is also the father of a 3-year-old daughter and a newborn baby.

Shortly after his tragic diagnosis, his baby was born.

While the arrival of a newborn is supposed to be happy news, the event has turned bittersweet due to the cancer diagnosis.

He will be understandably worried how his young family will be supported once he’s not around any more.

His parents are both deceased, leaving only an elder brother still residing in his hometown of Pondicherry, India.

Suresh is returning home to receive treatment.

As he does so, we can only hope that he can spend his final moments with his newborn baby and family as much long as possible.

Funds needed for treatment

Itsrainingraincoats learned about Suresh’s situation through his doctor at Sengkang General Hospital.

The organisation’s volunteers are currently looking for doctors in Pondicherry for his follow-up treatment and palliative care to prolong his life.

If you’re interested to help, head over to the Give.asia page to donate to his medical expenses. So far, more than $47,000 has been raised out of a goal of $50,000.

All donated funds will go directly to Suresh’s joint account with his wife, and used to cover his medical expenses.

Helping migrant workers in need

Migrant workers in Singapore contribute blood, sweat and tears to our economy, and the least we can do is help them in times of need.

We hope that with the help from generous donors, Suresh will be able to spend as long as he can surrounded by his loving family.

This sad story reminds us not to take the little things for granted. Life is short, so we should cherish the limited time we can spend with our loved ones.

If you have the resources to help, do visit Give.asia to make a donation.

Featured images adapted from Give.asia.