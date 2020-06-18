Merlion Tattoo Symbolises Migrant Worker’s Love For S’pore

Patriotism can be expressed in different ways, but this man opted for a symbol that will last for a lifetime.

A heartwarming image featuring Vinoth – a grass cutter – with a Merlion tattoo, went rather viral on Facebook on Wednesday (17 Jun). The post has garnered more than 700 shares at the time of writing.

The migrant worker’s love for Singapore moved so many locals who were in awe of his adoration.

Merlion tattoo

Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) officer Alex Chua shared the story of Vinoth, a 29-year-old migrant worker, from India.

For the past four years, he has worked in Singapore as a humble grass cutter. While he has a modest profession, his patriotism can rival our own.

In 2019, he spent his annual leave back home in India. Apparently, he decided to get a tattoo of the iconic Merlion to show his love for our country.

He shares,

I love Singapore. It is clean, safe and people take care of me. That was why I wanted to tattoo this Singapore Lion Head on me.

Vinoth’s grand gesture was inspired by a quote from the National Heritage Board (NHB). According to the website, individuals, companies, and organisations may use the “Lion Head symbol” to “identify with the nation”.

Grand gesture of patriotism

His Merlion tattoo touched the hearts of netizens who expressed their thanks to Vinoth for keeping Singapore clean and green.

Meanwhile, Vinoth’s photographer received praise for capturing the sparkle in his eyes.

Appreciation for migrant workers

Many migrant workers consider Singapore as their second home after spending years working in the country. We’ve encountered many blue-collar workers who have left their homes to work as construction workers, domestic helpers, and grass cutters like Vinoth.

Just like us, they’re hustling hard to provide money for their families back home. But their passion for service and love for our country reminds us that we can work hand-in-hand to conquer these dark times.

