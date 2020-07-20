Migrant Workers Volunteer To Cut Grass On Rest Day, Joint Project Is Part Of Emergency Maintenance Works

While most of us were sleeping in or resting on Sunday (19 Jul) morning, a group of volunteers banded together at Toh Yi estate.

They were there to trim the grass and maintain the estate.

Many of these volunteers were had only recently arrived in the estate – they were migrant workers living temporarily in the nearby Kismis Apartments.

Volunteered to help out on rest day

The heartwarming collaboration was revealed by Senior Minister of State Sim Ann, who is an MP-elect for Holland-Bukit Timah Group Representation Constituency, in a Facebook post on Monday (20 Jul).

According to her, these migrant workers had volunteered to help out on their rest day as the grassy areas in the estate were overgrown and threatened to be breeding grounds for mosquitoes that spread dengue.

That’s because landscaping work in the area had stopped as the workers from horticultural contractors had yet to gain clearance from the authorities to work after being tested for Covid-19.

A successful collaborative effort

Ms Sim also noted in her post that this project was only possible and successful due to everyone’s collaborative efforts.

Armed with grass cutters, brooms and trash bags, the volunteers worked tirelessly together with employees of companies that supported their efforts in trimming the grass in the estate.

She also expressed gratitude to a resident named Nancy who offered the team refreshments.

Epitomising community spirit

The effort was also recorded on video by another Holland-Bukit Timah MP-elect Edward Chia.

Obviously proud, he exclaimed that the community grass-cutting efforts epitomised the “Zhenghua community spirit”.

Netizens showed outpouring of appreciation for migrant workers

Netizens who saw the posts were touched by the efforts displayed by the migrant workers, and expressed thanks for the work done.

One netizen elaborated that at a time where dengue presents a real threat, she was worried the long grass and rainy season would create breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Another pointed out that the migrant workers had no incentive to do this. After all, they had already done so much for Singapore, including building the very flats we live in.

Most just took the chance to appreciate the workers for all they have done for Singapore.

Coming together amid challenging times

We were always taught to take ownership over our homes. Ironically, this exemplary demonstration of that principle is being displayed by migrant workers who are temporarily living here.

Amid challenging times like the Covid-19 pandemic and dengue outbreak, everyone needs to play their part in helping Singapore, and hopefully, Singaporeans are inspired too.

Meanwhile, we’re thankful that our migrant workers have shown that they care for Singapore too.

We hope more Singaporeans can to extend their appreciation to them.

